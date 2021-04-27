Here Are The 10 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Finalists

The CFDA has revealed the 10 emerging designers who have been selected as the 2021 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists. This year, for the first time ever, all 10 finalists will receive monetary funds and mentorship from industry power players. Let’s meet them!

Batsheva Hay, BATSHEVA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Batsheva (@batshevadress)

Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta, ECKHAUS LATTA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ECKHAUS LATTA (@eckhaus_latta)

Anifa Mvuemba, HANIFA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hanifa (@hanifaofficial)

Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka, HOUSE OF AAMA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Aama (@houseofaama)

Kenneth Nicholson, KENNETH NICHOLSON

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenneth Nicholson (@kenneth.nicholson)

Jameel Mohammed, KHIRY

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KHIRY (@khiryofficial)

LaQuan Smith, LAQUAN SMITH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaQuan Smith- Designer (@laquan_smith)

Abrima Erwiah, STUDIO ONE EIGHTY NINE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Studio 189 (@studiooneeightynine)

Edvin Thompson, THEOPHILIO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Brooklyn 🇯🇲 (@theophilio)

Willy Chavarria, WILLY CHAVARRIA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WILLY CHAVARRIA (@willychavarrianewyork)

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund was established in 2003 after 9/11 to help emerging American design talent find continued success in the business of fashion. On the back of the pandemic, which presented unprecedented challenges to the whole industry, key figures reimagined its purpose for 2021. “After an incredibly challenging time for all of us in fashion, especially here in New York, we’re thrilled that this year we are able to support all of our finalists,” Anna Wintour said. “It’s not only a vote of confidence in their talents, but in a brighter future for American fashion.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.