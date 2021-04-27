Here Are The 10 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Finalists

The CFDA has revealed the 10 emerging designers who have been selected as the 2021 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists. This year, for the first time ever, all 10 finalists will receive monetary funds and mentorship from industry power players. Let’s meet them!
Batsheva Hay, BATSHEVA
Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta, ECKHAUS LATTA
Anifa Mvuemba, HANIFA
Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka, HOUSE OF AAMA
Kenneth Nicholson, KENNETH NICHOLSON
Jameel Mohammed, KHIRY
LaQuan Smith, LAQUAN SMITH
Abrima Erwiah, STUDIO ONE EIGHTY NINE
Edvin Thompson, THEOPHILIO
Willy Chavarria, WILLY CHAVARRIA
The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund was established in 2003 after 9/11 to help emerging American design talent find continued success in the business of fashion. On the back of the pandemic, which presented unprecedented challenges to the whole industry, key figures reimagined its purpose for 2021. “After an incredibly challenging time for all of us in fashion, especially here in New York, we’re thrilled that this year we are able to support all of our finalists,” Anna Wintour said. “It’s not only a vote of confidence in their talents, but in a brighter future for American fashion.”
