Thom Browne confirms NYFW show

Slowly but surely, the official NYFW schedule is filling up. (And after two mainly virtual seasons, we promise you’ll never hear us complain again!) The latest designer to throw his name in the hat is Thom Browne, who confirmed he will show his menswear and womenswear together at some stage between September 8-12. The only question that remains…will he show his newly-unveiled childrenswear too? Because that would make for the cutest front row of the week!

Emma Chamberlain teams up with Levi’s

Gen Z’s undisputed most influential figure, Emma Chamberlain, continues to cement her status in the fashion world. The avid thrift shopper is starring in Levi’s new Spring ’21 campaign “Buy Better, Wear Longer.” The 19-year-old joins the likes of Jaden Smith and Marcus Rashford, who are all raising awareness about our shared responsibility when it comes to the impact of our reliance on fast fashion. You can watch Chamberlain’s film below:

The Jazz Age Lawn Party is back!

Forget the roaring 2020s, we’re ready to throw it all the way back to the actual ’20s. Thankfully New York City’s Jazz Age Lawn Party is making our dream a reality, as it’s returning on the weekend of June 12-13 on Governors Island. The 15th annual event, founded by Michael Arenella and his Dreamland Orchestra, is back with a bang, incorporating music, dancing, food, and fashion from the bygone era. Tickets are available for purchase now and the event will be strictly adhering to NYS COVID-19 protocols to ensure health and safety of guests.

Dior launch game-changing way to shop sunglasses digitally

Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the latest Dior Signature eyewear line has landed in four new styles—square, butterfly, round, and aviator—in black acetate and tortoiseshell hues. Taking the guesswork out of shopping for shades online, Dior has also integrated slick innovative AR technology on its website, allowing people to *virtually* ‘try before they buy’ and see how the sunglasses would appear on their face shape. You can try it here now, and also test out the frames via an Instagram filter on your mobile device here.

Lewis Miller pops up in Nolita for Mejuri

Celebrated ‘floral flash’ designer Lewis Miller has livened up the sidewalks near the Mejuri store on Spring St, to celebrate well..spring! The “renegade florist” worked with the celebrity-adored jewelry brand to create street art installations at a total of four locations in the neighborhood. From transformed trash cans to beautified bike posts, Miller is ensuring the city never looked better…and just in time for our return to reopening!

OG Supers cover WSJ. Magazine

Nineties catwalk queens Shalom Harlow, Carolyn Murphy, and Amber Valletta are gracing the cover of WSJ. Magazine. Now in their 40s and as booked and busy as ever, the trio are passing down their pearls of wisdom to the younger models following in their footsteps. To accompany the story, the supers starred in a fun and joyful shoot captured by Lachlan Bailey, looking as youthful and glowing as ever. Their secret? “That’s one thing they’ll never tell!”“We have the holy grail,” Murphy told the magazine, with a laugh. “We swore on it in 1996.”

Meet Miansai Mini

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Miansai has unveiled its first children’s collection. And it’s cute to boot! The Miami-based accessories brand is known for its unisex jewelry, such as cuffs and leather wrap bracelets, but their latest endeavor—Miansai Mini—takes a more delicate approach. Think: matching mom-and-me bracelet and stud earring options, adorned with polished gold and white sapphires, which can be personalized with engraving. The campaign stars influencers and moms Isabela Grutman and Vita Sidorkina alongside their adorable kids. With prices ranging from $195- $425, you can shop the line here.

