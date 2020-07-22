Chic Report

8 Hair Serums and Oils For Shiny Glossy Tresses

by Nandini Vaid
If you are looking to control flyaway hair and add shine to your tresses, a good finishing product i.e. a shine serum or oil can do wonders for your hair, simply by applying a few drops post styling. Here is a list of hair serums/oils which give your hair that glossy shine, color correct and protect your mane.

1. Oribe Smooth Style Serum, Price: $54

Oribe

2. Kérastase L’Huile Rose Elixir Ultime For Color Treated Hiar, Price: $40

Kérastase

3. Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil, Price: $87

Gisou

4. Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Treatment Oil, Price: $30

Briogeo

5. Quai Hair and Body Shine Mist, Price: $32

QUAI

6. Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, Price: $28

Olaplex

7. Kiehl’s Silk Groom Serum, Price: $18

Kiehl’s

8. Miriam Quevedo Platinum & Diamonds Luxurious Serum, Price: $$65

MIRIAM QUEVEDO

