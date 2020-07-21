Sasha and Oli Benz Host Intimate Dinner to Celebrate “Rhythm Romance”

Sasha and Oli Benz hosted an intimate al fresco dinner on Saturday night in the backyard of their charming home in Montauk. The evening was to celebrate Oli’s debut track, “Rhythm Romance.” “The song is a love story between someone’s soul and the power of the rhythm of music,” Oli told us. “It’s house-pop, so it’s got just the right amount of groove and is a great soundtrack for summer.” The evening also served as a mini birthday celebration for model Harvey Newton-Haydon.

Guests, many of them dressed for the night by Hervé Léger, included Bridget Helene Bahl, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, Tinamarie Clarke, Tripoli Patterson, Yung Jake, Esther and Joel Houston, Cynthia Rowley, Kit Keenan, Dria Murphy, Jenne Lombardo, Harvey Newton-Haydon, Gabriela Langone, Ben Watts, Sophie Sumner, Hervé Léger creative director Christian Juul-Nielsen, Ludwig Heissmeyer, Jayma Cardoso, and Sophie and Charlotte Bickley.

The evening began with cocktails and wine courtesy of Whispering Angel, Enemigo Tequila, Two Chicks, The Calling Wine and non-alcoholic beverages from Bimble and FIJI Water. Rosie’s Amagansett created a custom menu and prepared delicious local fare for a family style meal. The first course included mixed leaves, cucumber salad and summer zucchini. Entrees for the evening were a choice of bucatini pasta or Montauk striped bass. Dessert was a delectable Eton mess, handmade with strawberries, mint and black pepper.

Sasha Benz curated an unforgettable gift bag for all attending guests with items from her store Wyld Blue and other special treats including goodies like Superflower Everyday Serum, hemp extract and soothing balms from Forest Remedies, treats to help summer hair from the multi-protection line of Kérastase, jigsaw puzzles from robynblair designs, and a custom white topaz and gold bracelet from jewelry design darling Haverhill.

Special thanks to Scribe New York for individually hand drawn menus and Social Studies for the chic place settings.

Photos by BFA.com and Stefania Curto.

