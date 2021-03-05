It’s just like old times! Supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella upped the ante today at the Versace Fall Winter ’21 show—joining a stellar cast of models including Irina Shayk, Precious Lee, and Vittoria Ceretti. For new mom, sporting dyed red locks, it was her first catwalk gig since welcoming baby Khai last September.

The show, which Donatella Versace opted to present outside of the traditional Milan Fashion Week dates, took the guise of a digitally-shared, audience-less maze-cum-runway setup. Naturally, said maze formed the shape of the iconic La Greca house logo.

“I have realized that this is the future, the new way of communicating collections,” the designer said. “Models are like actors, they bring the designs to life, just like when a performer portrays a character.” Thus, models moved freely, danced, walked arm in arm, and did whatever they pleased during the 10-minute runway presentation:”During the filming of this show I saw how important it is to give the models time to ‘feel’ the clothes they wear on the runway,” Versace added.

All things considered, we’d be feeling them too. The collection leaned heavily on the aforementioned La Greca motif, albeit reinventing it in many sizes, colors, and rendering it on everything from chunky lug-sole boots to elbow-length gloves: which made for a very nurse-turned-villain effect, when teamed with sexy black evening wear, nylon bandanas, and fluoro eyeliner! Speaking of moments that looked like they belonged in a movie, there was something futuristic about the skinny-style suiting, eyewear, highlighter-hued mini dresses paired with monochromatic lace tights, and billowing sheer trains on gowns.

In her own words, “there’s a cleanness that lets La Greca do the talking.” Between the rebellious graffiti prints, sharp sheepskin outerwear, logocentric lunchbox-style handbags, and embroidered denim, we’re listening!

See the full collection below:

