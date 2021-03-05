Mônot’s third collection debuted today, and designer Eli Mizrahi served up sex front and center. To be specific: the infamous book brought to the world by Madonna and Steven Meisel back in 1992. And who better to convey that NSFW energy than saucepots Stella Maxwell, Tiffany Haddish, Janaye Furman, Dara Allen, Licett Morillo, and Sara Esparza.

Mizrahi revealed the wares via a digital lookbook, with the offering styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and photographed by Micaiah Carter. He opted to cast the aforementioned because, to him, they embodied not only the strength and confidence echoed in the clothing, but exactly who he imagines the modern Mônot woman to be.

And indeed, they made the daring slits, sultry and sensual cut-out details, and body-hugging silky silhouettes look easy. Ensuring there’s wearability amid the unabashedly self-assured and after-dark numbers, there’s vegan leather two-piece sets and mesh bodysuits that can be toned down or ramped up depending on time of day. Smart, sensual, and sharp tailoring also came into play—as did red carpet worthy creations—illustrating exactly why Mizrahi’s fledgling brand has already won over the likes of Zendaya, Lizzo, and Demi Moore. Someone sound the sirens, this collection is hot, hot, hot.

See the full collection below:

