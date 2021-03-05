News

Peep Stella Maxwell, Tiffany Haddish, And More In Mônot’s Madonna-inspired Fall ’21 Collection

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
Mônot Collection 003 (Micaiah Carter/Courtesy)

Mônot’s third collection debuted today, and designer Eli Mizrahi served up sex front and center. To be specific: the infamous book brought to the world by Madonna and Steven Meisel back in 1992. And who better to convey that NSFW energy than saucepots Stella Maxwell, Tiffany Haddish, Janaye Furman, Dara Allen, Licett Morillo, and Sara Esparza.

Mizrahi revealed the wares via a digital lookbook, with the offering styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and photographed by Micaiah Carter. He opted to cast the aforementioned because, to him, they embodied not only the strength and confidence echoed in the clothing, but exactly who he imagines the modern Mônot woman to be.

And indeed, they made the daring slits, sultry and sensual cut-out details, and body-hugging silky silhouettes look easy. Ensuring there’s wearability amid the unabashedly self-assured and after-dark numbers, there’s vegan leather two-piece sets and mesh bodysuits that can be toned down or ramped up depending on time of day. Smart, sensual, and sharp tailoring also came into play—as did red carpet worthy creations—illustrating exactly why Mizrahi’s fledgling brand has already won over the likes of Zendaya, Lizzo, and Demi Moore. Someone sound the sirens, this collection is hot, hot, hot.

See the full collection below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion editor; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram @freyadro

You may also like

Designer Spotlight: The Jonathan Simkhai Crib Sheet

Supermodel Skin Secrets! Emily DiDonato Launches Three-step...

Christian Siriano Created A Fantasy Fashion Dream...

Daily News: Maluma and Tiffany Haddish for...

ICYMI! NYFW So Far: Veronica Beard, Maisie...

Daily News: Elsa Hosk’s Baby Joy, NYFW’s...

Prabal Gurung Fall 2021 Is A Rosy...

Daily News: Versace Leaves Milan Fashion Week,...

Five Minutes With Markarian’s Alexandra O’Neill—Who’s Still...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X