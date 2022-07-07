Guests Received Luxury Vintage Party Favors At Sasha Benz’ Picturesque Dinner In Montauk

Dining among vintage Chanel, YSL, Gucci, and Prada? Sounds like our kind of meal. And such was the case at Sasha Benz’ recent ‘From The Vault, Le Prix x Wyld Blue’ dinner held at her treasure box Montauk boutique.

The Australian multitasker and her husband, Oli Benz, brought together a list of local and city-based tastemakers for a buzzy evening that featured a cocktail hour that boasted a caviar bar (!), oysters, wine, tequila, and martinis from Dante NYC.

The airy store, which houses contemporary pieces as well as high-end vintage, homeware, and trinkets, was transformed for the intimate gathering with the addition of long wooden tables adorned with flowers and custom-made shell martini glasses and tableware by Style Union Home. Dinner came in the form of premium, fresh rolled fluke, hamachi, amberjack, seared albacore, tuna, and salmon sushi, prepared and served by Ten Omasake.

Among those in attendance were Danielle Bernstein, Rocky Barns, Ben Watts, Bridget Bahl, Dria Murphy, Jenne Lombardo, Heather Andersen, and many more. Plus! As a keepsake from “The Vault”, each guest was gifted a pre-owned or vintage designer accessory, such as a Gucci scarf, Prada or Chanel wallet, YSL earrings, or Cartier catch-all plate. (Can we come next time?!) See inside the chic evening, below:

Images: Audrey Amelie Rudolf/Courtesy

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.