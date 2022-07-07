What’s New At Schutz? Bridal Footwear, California-inspired Campaigns, TikTok’ing, And More!

As the saying goes—keep your heels, head, and standards high! Making that mantra easily attainable, Schutz has been the go-to for everything from office and vacation staples to dance floor-ready sky scraper shoes since Alexandre Birman launched the brand in 1995. Anna Garzon, executive director, tells The Daily how heels have made a major comeback, plus what’s on the mood board as of late.

Schutz launched its inaugural bridal collection recently. Why did the timing feel right?

We started developing this collection in the middle of 2021, wanting to meet the needs of brides searching for the perfect pair of shoes for their big day. With the rise of individuals wanting to have parties again, we thought it was the perfect time to launch our bridal collection.

Tell us about the bridal offering. What styles are proving popular?

We selected our best sellers and core silhouettes, like our pump, platform, and leather sandal to be the heroes for this collection. Our collection is intended to not outshine the bride but enhance their wedding day look.

You shot the gorgeous SS campaign in Southern California. What made Half Moon Bay a perfect backdrop?

Southern California captured the essence of our Spring collection, and we wanted to shoot the campaign in various places that fit our spring styles. We started at the Santa Monica Pier and then traveled through the desert to Coachella with a few of our top clients. We ended the campaign shoot at Half Moon Bay, where we wanted to showcase our best styles in a beautiful, natural beach setting.

What was on the moodboard for the SS collection?

Schutz collections are always feminine, fun, and colorful. Our Spring collection has a bright color chart with shades of pink, blue, and green designed in on-trend styles that are perfect for spring/summer. Our silhouettes range from mules with touches of vinyl to lace-up heels that can be worn for any occasion. Our favorite this season is our platforms, they have always been a top performer, and we are excited to offer them in new and exciting colorways.

I saw Schutz launched a TikTok! What are your thoughts on the platform?

We were so excited to launch our TikTok. It is a platform heavily used by the younger generation, and we are excited to be a part it because it is very engaging and a good way to connect with people and potential new customers.

What kind of accounts on social media do you follow for inspiration or entertainment?

For Schutz inspiration, I look to see what the next generation is doing. They are always on top of the upcoming trends, and it is important for our brand to know what the younger generation is posting on their socials. Some of our favorites include Dixie D’Amelio, Millie Bobby Brown, and Chase Hudson.

What do you think is important to the ‘Schutz girl’ this summer? What’s her vibe?

As we are seeing, platforms are back in a big way, and our platforms are a summer essential for every ‘Schutz girl.’ Our silhouette is feminine and glam, but does not sacrifice comfort.

Does Schutz have any summer programming coming up?

We recently launched our pre-Fall collection and have special events promoting our latest collection throughout the summer. We are excited about our partnership and planned events with The Daily Summer to show off our latest offering!

Lastly, what type of footwear should we always have in our suitcase when we’re heading on vacation?

A perfect high heel is a must, especially for those ready to party!

