What Goes Around Comes Around Is Popping Up At Wyld Blue In Montauk This July

ATTN: Hamptonites! Don’t get caught without the perfect piece to complement your summer wardrobe—and an excuse to say, “Oh this? It’s vintage…”—this month. What Goes Around Comes Around will have a presence at Wyld Blue in Montauk from tomorrow through July 31, bringing its unrivaled assortment of pre-loved luxury to The End.

The offering will include no shortage of WGACA’s most sought-after brands, including Hermès, Chanel, Prada, Louis Vuitton, and many more, at Sasha Benz’ light-filled and airy boutique. Wyld Blue is located at 716 Montauk Highway and open daily from 10AM-6PM.

The return to the Hamptons comes as What Goes Around Comes Around celebrates its 30th anniversary, the opening of a brand new state-of-the-art new atelier in the heart of Soho—just blocks from where it all started three decades ago—and a Karl Lagerfeld retrospective and Helena Christensen-fronted campaign.

Curious as to what the likes of Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora, Kate Moss, Lori Harvey, Hailey Bieber, and The Beckhams et al devout fans of WGACA year after year? Best plan your trip to MTK, ASAP.

