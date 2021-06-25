Hamptonites Join Joey Wolffer And Cara Cara For A Backyard Dinner Celebration

Joey Wolffer’s Sag Harbor back garden was abloom last night—thanks to guests in floral frocks designed by New York-based brand, Cara Cara. Wolffer and the fledgling label’s three founders, Julia Brown, Sasha Martin, and Katie Hobbs, hosted some of the East Ends most well-known tastemakers on Thursday evening to celebrate in style.

Following a Cara Cara trunk show earlier that day, guests arrived at Wolffer’s home for a golden hour al fresco dinner party. To compliment the pretty-as-a-picture dresses worn by those in attendance, the table was decorated with Buunch blooms and Cabana table tops, while chef Nick Resini created a delicious seasonal food menu.

The guest list brought together notable names such as Joanna Hillman, Casey Fremont, Carolyn Angel, Jessie Loeffler Randall, Violet Gaynor, Jessica Romm Perez, Lindsey Boyd, Sara Beltran, Dria Murphy, Emily Tisch Sussman, and Mary Daily Desmarais.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.