Daily News: Kim Kardashian Spills Beauty Secrets, Fendi & Jean Paul Gaultier Couture, All The Parties In Paris, And More!

Written by: Sarah Powless

Kim Kardashian graces Allure’s latest cover and gets real on her thoughts on beauty

Kim Kardashian seems to be everywhere these days. And now, ‘everywhere’ also includes the cover of Allure’s new issue, where she dons a nude Skims bodysuit to let her long blond braids take center stage. For the feature, the entrepreneur dishes to editor Danielle Pergament about her thoughts on aging, everything she’s done to her face, finding peace with not always being perfect, and even shares her beauty secrets. Answering what everyone always wonders, KK reveals to Pergament what cosmetic enhancements she’s devout to. “A little bit of Botox,” she says. “But I’ve chilled, actually.” The mom-of-four also claims that she’s never had filler, never gotten eyelash extensions, or microbladed her eyebrows. “I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good,” Kardashian admits. “I probably care more than 90% of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.” To read the full feature, styled by Kyle Luu and lensed by Danielle Levitt, see here.

Olivier Rousteing showcases his couture offering for Jean Paul Gaultier

If you thought Couture Week couldn’t get any more awe-inspiring, yesterday’s Jean Paul Gaultier show is sure to make you think again. This season witnessed the third iteration of the French house’s collaborative project, which sees Gaultier handing the reins over to a new designer each season. For its latest collection, the namesake founder invited Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing to take charge. The result was nothing short of a love letter to the JPG brand, its signatures, and its most storied pop culture moments. For instance, blue Breton stripes, conical bras, and sheer fabrics abounded, while a navy pinstripe gown with nude leather panels covering the breasts referenced Madonna’s eyebrow-raising 1992 AMFAR Gala number. Rousteing also paid homage to Gaultier’s iconic perfume bottles too with a look which featured a metal tin can-esque skirt and turquoise sculpted crop top. All in all, the collection was a nostalgic and glamorous homage, imbued with Rousteing’s signature coolness and apt attention to detail. Watch the whole show below:

Kim Jones expands on his goddess gowns for Fendi Fall ‘22 couture

Earlier today, Kim Jones presented a collection that was simple, yet incredibly elegant and ethereal. The show opened with a series of camel-colored looks that continued Jones’ experimentation with suiting, which was previously seen in his Fall ‘22 ready to wear outing. From there, delicate pastel tones and flowing silhouettes emerged. The highlights of the show were undeniably the sheer beaded and floral gowns, with their panels of shimmering and embroidered fabrics exposing skin in an artful display of femininity. Jones continues to meld his own signature style with Fendi’s house codes, exploring the label’s softer, sensual side in the process.

Henry Golding, Karlie Kloss, and more fête David Yurman in Paris

Who isn’t in Paris?! Last night, the Yurman family hosted a private dinner with friends of the brand at the Musée du Louvre. The event was held to commemorate the brand’s patronage of a historical restoration project which will restore notable sculptures in the Jardin des Tuileries’ Grand Basin by Ramey, Foyatier, Debay, and Leboeurf. Many of the brand’s celebrity ambassadors including Henry Golding, Lucien Laviscount, Laura Harrier, Taylor Hill, Camille Rowe, and Kelsey Asbille were in town to celebrate. Other attendees included Carla Bruni, Amelia Windsor, Clémence Poésy, Carolyn Murphy, Karlie Kloss, Debby Ryan, Olivia Palermo, Coco Rocha, George Cortina, Law Roach, Derek Blasberg, Anna Dello Russo, and Esteban Ocon.

Images: Getty

Lauren Santo Domingo toasts to Giambattista Valli’s Home collection during Couture Week

Moda Operandi’s Lauren Santo Domingo and designer Giambattista Valli hosted a glamorous cocktail party to celebrate his exclusive-to-Moda tabletop collection at Galerie Gismondi. Much like his runway creations seen during the Couture Week schedule, Valli’s debut homeware line of porcelain china and delicate glassware with hand-painted floral prints and exquisitely crafted linens tells the story of artisanal pride and creative passion. Each piece employs the expertise of the world’s most skilled artisans and takes inspiration from the designer’s own international travels and signature feminine fashion. The soiree saw guests including Olivia Palermo, Derek Blasberg, Marie-Chantal Crown Princess of Greece, and more clink glasses of champagne while they mingled throughout the gallery’s three levels. The Giambattista Valli Home Collection is available now for preorder through July 30.

Images: Getty

MCM introduces Fall Winter ‘22 campaign

Yesterday, German house MCM launched their latest campaign for the Fall Winter ‘22 season. Titled “The Movement,” the campaign is, you guessed it, centered around the concept of mobility. Although MCM has never been stagnant in its active exploration and development of its signature styles, with this dynamic, motion-centric campaign, such evolution is taken to new heights. For example, the imagery references motorsport and motorbike paraphernalia to showcase unique new designs in modern cuts and powerful silhouettes. “We’re taking the next step to elevate the brand while maintaining the MCM spirit of mobility, travel, and culture – creating an upscale look that combines classic tailoring with sportswear elements,” Dirk Schönberger, the global brand officer of MCM Worldwide, said in a release. Directed by Felix Aaron, photographed by Dan Beleiu, and styled by Raphael Hirsch, see it below.

