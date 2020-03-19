For the second installment of our new series, Cabin Fever Diaries, The Daily decided to check in with blogger, influencer, and lifestyle entrepreneur Grace Atwood of TheStripe.com to see how she is coping during the Coronavirus crisis.

What are you wearing right now?

A tie-dye sweatsuit from PJ Salvage. It feels a bit like cashmere. It probably (by which I mean definitely) needs to be washed.

Where are you?

In my living room [in Brooklyn, NY] with my cat [Tyrion]. This honestly isn’t all that different from usual, but it feels VERY different! This whole thing has been weird for me; I am an introvert and work from home every day, so it shouldn’t feel all that different, but it obviously does.

How is Tyrion doing?

He’s good. He really loves lounging in this clear plastic tub of mine. I never knew he was a tub cat!

What have you been listening to?

I haven’t really been listening to music. Maybe I should be! It’s either the news or Jack Ryan in these parts! I was just told to watch Catwalk on Netflix so I think that’s going to be next for me.

What do you miss most about life before social distancing?

Dinners with my girlfriends. And travel! I’ve cancelled two trips which in the scheme of things is so minor, but I would be lying if I said I wasn’t a little bit sad about it.

How are you staying active?

Walks outside and Sky Ting TV! I’m also thinking about signing up for Melissa Wood Health.

How are you sleeping?

During the day, it’s great; all I want to do is nap! At night, not so great.

Hygiene?

Could be better, if we’re being honest! I got what I am jokingly referring to as a “pandemic manicure” before things got really bad — short nails, clear gel. This is helping, because when my nails are a mess, I struggle.

What’s your food situation like?

Honestly, food is where I’m really thriving. I have been cooking a lot more than usual. Alison Roman and Gwyneth Paltrow are my goddesses. Everything from Nothing Fancy, It’s All Good, and Dining In. I love making nutrient-dense soups right now. They’re so comforting and a great way to get your veggies. I’m also making my mom’s meatballs. So good!

Are you doing anything to help others?

I’ve been donating to local food banks. My bestie Alex and I also volunteered to deliver meals with Meals on Wheels this week and that felt really good.

If you could be in isolation with anyone, who would it be?

John Oliver. I just love him, his show, his sense of humor, all of it! (Apologies to John Oliver’s wife, I love your husband!)

What do you wish you had an unending supply of?

Dunkin’ iced coffee with their blueberry flavor. I know it sounds disgusting, but it’s incredible. Also clean cashmere socks. And red wine. Red wine is important during a pandemic.

What did you probably buy too much of?

The only thing I’ve really hoarded is stuff for my cat. I stocked up on wet food pouches and dry food for him. He is a really specific eater. He doesn’t like anything besides Friskies gravy sensations which, yes, is the McDonalds of cat food, but is the only thing he will eat! I try to make sure I always have a week’s worth of food, but I tried not to over-buy because I wanted to make sure other people who need it still have access.

What are the last three things you Googled?

Where to buy Toilet Paper

Food Bank NYC

Catwalk Netflix

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve found yourself doing since distancing?

Talking to my cat. But let’s be honest, I did that already.

What was the last public thing you did before isolating?

About two weeks ago, I went to Verōnika with two of my best friends. We’d been dying to go and a last minute res opened up. Both of my girlfriends have kids, so we don’t see each other as much as I’d like. I didn’t realize I’d be isolating so quickly, so I’m really happy we did that.

What are you binging right now?

Jack Ryan! John K [Krasinski] is a dreamboat.

What do you think you will do differently when all this is over?

I’d like to keep cooking this much. And family face times!

