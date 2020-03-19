Editor’s Pick: Kérastase 8H Magic Night Hair Serum

What: An overnight hair serum with iris root extract and a blend of five vitamins that penetrate the hair fiber and help seal cuticles with a satiny finish.

Who: Founded in 1964 by scientists at L’Oréal Advanced Research, Kérastase is now the #1 professional haircare brand in the world, selling their luxurious products in over 37,000 salons in 65 countries. With the help of Kérastase’s unique hair diagnosis and prescriptive approach, hairdressers are able to understand the particular needs of all scalps and hair types. Kérastase also created the first ever-personalized professional treatment – fusio dose — which has become so popular that, today, a woman experiences a fusio dose treatment in a salon around the world every six seconds.

Kérastase is also committed to reducing our impact on the planet. All their products are produced in a carbon neutral and dry plant in Spain and the products used at the backbar of their partner salons are 100% recycled. They are developing products using recycled plastic and are committed to being 100% recycled by 2025.

Why: This luxurious treatment is perfect for those with dry or damaged hair. Left in overnight, Kérastase’s magic serum leaves you with softer, more nourished hair that is also way easier to detangle. The Zoe Report named it one of 2019’s best new luxury hair products and it is a 2020 Elle international Beauty Awards winner.

Where: Kerastase.com

How (much): $55

