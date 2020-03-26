6 Best Coronavirus Song Parodies

With all the crap going on right now, everyone could use a little humor to help them through. Luckily, a few YouTubers and musicians are doing their part by creating some truly excellent Covid-19 song parodies. Why not!? Here are six jams we found celebrating the joys of self-isolation.

1. “Stay Home Vogue” by Chris Mann

The former The Voice contestant takes on Madonna’s “Vogue” with hilarious results. Sample lyric: “You’re a hermit star. Yes, That’s just what you are.” This is far more amusing than Madge’s “Fried Fish” diddy. Much as we love her.

2. “Hello” by Chris Mann

Mann has also just released another brilliant Covid-19 parody based on Adele’s “Hello.” Looks like another winner! “Hello from the inside! It’s just me, myself and I.”

3. “Sweet Caroline Covid-19 Remix” by Neil Diamond

The legendary singer takes on his own song with some new lyrics for a new world. It’s less funny and more just totally random that Neil Diamond is singing about Covid-19. Nothing wrong with a little random!

4. “Go the Distance” by Clay Agnew

The vocalist/music producer/elementary school teacher from Kentuky has rewritten the lyrics to “Go the Distance” from Disney’s Hercules. “I will please the Gods! I will social distance!”

5. “Go the Distance” by Randy Rainbow.

Nobody does a song parody better than Randy Rainbow, and his latest also takes on “Go the Distance” from Hercules. Rainbow’s take is a tad sassier, but definitely toned down for his standards. “I will save the human race by lying on my couch.” It also includes a cameo by Mike Pence!

6. “Lockdown Rhapsody” by The Kiffness

There’ve been quite a few Covid-19 parodies of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” but this mini music video is very clever.

