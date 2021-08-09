Inside The Daily’s Elegant Luncheon With Messika Jewelry at The Reform Club

What could satiate our appetite for summer glamour more than a sunny Friday lunch, with Messika gems for accompaniment. Guests came together in the lush grounds of The Reform Club’s 21 House in Amagansett to feast their eyes on the Haute Joaillerie Maison’s latest must-haves and to see new iterations of the iconic Move range.

Though it was hard to pick just a few, highlights included the slidable diamond My Move bracelet that has been created to share across the sexes, the Lucky Move Color medallion jewels with semi-precious stones and diamonds (a first for the brand!), and the Lucky Move and Lucky Eye talismanic-like pieces in array of metals and precious stones. If you ask us, ‘lucky charms’ have never looked so elevated and chic!

As the stylish attendees arrived at midday, they were greeted with display cases of the show-stopping Messika pieces— including covetable necklaces, earrings, and rings for him and her—which they could try on while discovering more about the brand from on-site experts while clinking chilled glasses of Rock Angel. Diamonds and rosé? It doesn’t get more Hamptons than that. Sveva Marcangeli from the Natural Diamond Council was also on hand to inform guests about the mission of the Council to educate and inspire people about diamonds, particularly via its platform, Only Natural Diamonds.

Delectable dishes custom-created by FIG & OLIVE‘s handsome chef guest chef Alain Allegretti included appetizers for the table such as cauliflower and bulgur tabbouleh, Yellowfin tuna crudo, stuffed eggplant bayaldi, and warm paradise shrimp, followed by a choice of Harissa salmon or pesto mafaldine, and an incredible nougat glacé and dessert platter for the palate-pleasing finale—which, safe to say, we’ll all be thinking of for some time. The menu was certainly an instant crowd pleaser, and so too were custom illustrations by artist A.E. Kieren and astrology readings by Francesca Vuillemin.

Among those in attendance to raise a toast to Messika’s Head of Business Development Béatrice de Quervain—whose scene-stealing Messika diamond earrings had previously been given the seal of approval by Cardi B!—were Serena Goh, Grace Atwood, Christina Caradona, Sophie Sumner, Justin Livingston, Danielle Maxwell, Steven Beltrani, Amy Schechter Herman, Gretchen Maull, Krista Corl, Nicole Friedman, Sveva Marcangeli, and more.

Post-lunch, guests relaxed in the grounds of The Reform Club hideaway and enjoyed another tipple or two. Clean tequila seltzers by Volley and cocktails with Gray Whale Gin also got the party going, while sugar-free Swoon lemonade kept peoples’ thirst quenched in the afternoon sun. Hey, it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere, right?! It seems to be Out East, anyway!

