Nicole Miller and The Daily Summer Host an Intimate Lunch

Nicole Miller and The Daily Summer raised a glass of the fashion designer’s eponymous rosé on Saturday afternoon at an intimate lunch.

A small group of notable guests, including Sophie and Charlotte Bickley, Sophie Sumner, Grace Atwood, Thania Peck, Mary Leest, Winston and Rosanna Javier, Allison Hodge, and creator of the Shift Stirrer Method Tinamarie Clark, gathered in their Nicole Miller ensembles and printed face masks for an atmospheric lunch on the deck of Sag Harbor’s Le Bilbouquet.

Attendees dined on a selection of dishes including burrata, crab avocado, tuna tartare, chilled lobster, salmon, and of course, the restaurant’s legendary cajun chicken entrée—Tinamarie Clark even let us in on a local secret: that the popular eatery sells at least 500 of this famed dish every day!

And we can see why…. as Sophie Sumner rightly said, she would drink the spicy sauce as a soup!

All photos by Stefania Curto.

