Grace Atwood’s Holiday Gift Guide

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! This holiday gifting season at The Daily, we enlisted our favorite chicsters to tell us the presents they’re giving, receiving, or just plain swooning over. First up, our girl Grace Atwood.

Best gift you’re giving this year?

Ooh, this is so tricky. The two gifts I am most excited to give are maybe a little bit less exciting, but something the recipient will be sure to use, especially as we potentially face another wave of lockdown. The first one is the Chappywrap Blanket. Oh my goodness. This is the softest, most perfect blanket. I did a more detail review of the blanket on my blog but it’s PURE magic. My only complaint is that the second I curl up under it to read, I fall asleep. Also, cats love it too. The second is the Our Place pan . Admittedly, this one has been all over the blogosphere—but for good reason. It’s the prettiest pan, but also incredibly easy to clean!

Best gift you’re receiving this year?

One of my girlfriends always says, ‘Nothing says I don’t know you like a candle,’ but that is a lie. If you know me, you know how much I love a luxury candle. My favorites are Le Labo and Byredo, and more recently D.S. & Durga. My friend gave me the DS & Durga Portable Fireplace candle for my birthday and I love it so much. A good candle is something you’ll love and treasure… but would maybe not want to buy for yourself!

Best gift $25 or under?

I have two, and they’re both from small Black-owned businesses! The first is the Luv Scrub . I have a detailed review on my blog , but this is the most luxurious scrubby wash cloth for the body ever. It is NOT plastic. It’s a net that is almost silky, but it exfoliates so well and works your shower gel (I’m partial to Necessaire eucalyptus) up into the richest lather. The second is this amazing nail serum from Woo Me Beauty. It helps nails grow longer and stronger, nixes dry cuticles, and makes for such a luxe bedtime ritual.

Best gift in beauty?

Best gift in fashion?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Atwood (The Stripe) (@graceatwood)

Best sarcastic gift?



