Grace Atwood’s Holiday Gift Guide

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! This holiday gifting season at The Daily, we enlisted our favorite chicsters to tell us the presents they’re giving, receiving, or just plain swooning over. First up, our girl Grace Atwood.
Best gift you’re giving this year?
Ooh, this is so tricky. The two gifts I am most excited to give are maybe a little bit less exciting, but something the recipient will be sure to use, especially as we potentially face another wave of lockdown. The first one is the Chappywrap Blanket. Oh my goodness. This is the softest, most perfect blanket. I did a more detail review of the blanket on my blog but it’s PURE magic. My only complaint is that the second I curl up under it to read, I fall asleep. Also, cats love it too. The second is the Our Place pan. Admittedly, this one has been all over the blogosphere—but for good reason. It’s the prettiest pan, but also incredibly easy to clean!
Best gift you’re receiving this year?
One of my girlfriends always says, ‘Nothing says I don’t know you like a candle,’ but that is a lie. If you know me, you know how much I love a luxury candle. My favorites are Le Labo and Byredo, and more recently D.S. & Durga. My friend gave me the DS & Durga Portable Fireplace candle for my birthday and I love it so much. A good candle is something you’ll love and treasure… but would maybe not want to buy for yourself!
Best gift $25 or under?
I have two, and they’re both from small Black-owned businesses! The first is the Luv Scrub. I have a detailed review on my blog, but this is the most luxurious scrubby wash cloth for the body ever. It is NOT plastic. It’s a net that is almost silky, but it exfoliates so well and works your shower gel (I’m partial to Necessaire eucalyptus) up into the richest lather. The second is this amazing nail serum from Woo Me Beauty. It helps nails grow longer and stronger, nixes dry cuticles, and makes for such a luxe bedtime ritual.
Best gift in beauty?
Oh this is a tough one… if you read my blog or know me in real life you know I am beauty obsessed, especially with skincare! If budget doesn’t matter, let’s be fancy and give a bottle of Dr. Bader’s Rich Cream. I have been using this moisturizer every day for the last three or four years (whenever it first launched) and I am devoted. Otherwise, a face mask? I absolutely love Tata Harper’s resurfacing mask. Last but not least, Klur’s AMAZING body oil which smells of orange blossom, neroli, and rose. It’s pure luxury.
Best gift in fashion?
I’m going to go with a good cashmere sweater from Autumn Cashmere. Their cashmere is BEYOND. This pink puff sleeve sweater is one of my favorites but if you’re feeling more tame it also comes in this blue-grey color. And this oversized neon fair isle sweater is just… epic. It’s really heavy and thick and probably the softest thing I own.
Best sarcastic gift?
It needs to be an embroidered pillow from Furbish! I bought one of my best girlfriends their “When They Go Low, I Get High” pillow and it’s kind of just everything. Also, my treasured Fuck snow globe or this angry gnome by Ottmar Horl. They are both a real 2020 kind of mood if you ask me!
