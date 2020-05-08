Fashion Caring: What Brands Are Doing To Help in the COVID-19 Era

Welcome to the first installment of The Daily‘s “Fashion Caring” update. We’ll be pulling together roundups of all the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands that are taking charitable initiatives to combat COVID-19 – and there’s thankfully so many! Check in with us every Friday to get the scoop on what they’re doing and how you can help. Please spread the word while you’re staying home!

GLAM4GOOD FOUNDATION: Founder Mary Alice Stephenson’s non-profit organization launched it’s Critical Aid Initiative to secure donations from countless brands like H&M, Ulta Beauty, Hanes and more of personal care essentials. They’ve since delivered over 275,000 items to healthcare workers, vulnerable youth and others in need. “At the onslaught of this pandemic, we needed to act quickly and do whatever we could to help our partners and receipients,” explains Stephenson. “Empowering dignity, honoring courage, and addressing critical needs, inspiring hope and igniting joy.” It’s currently half way to its goal of raising $50K and you can help them reach it via an online donation here.



UNIQLO: Parent company, Fast Fast Retailing announced in March that it would be distributing 10 million masks to high-priority medical locations on a global scale. They are also onating 20,000 units of AIRism innerwear to hospitals in New York. The line is designed to help them “keep cool, dry and comfortable throughout their day” in an effort to provide functional clothing needed while working under stressful conditions. “UNIQLO wishes to take this opportunity to share our heartfelt thanks for all hospital workers and first responders who are on the front lines to combat this crisis,” said Hiroshi Taki, CEO, UNIQLO U.S.A. “New York is our home where we first opened our doors in the U.S., and the most vulnerable region in the U.S. affected by the virus. We are honored to show our appreciation for their tireless and heroic work to keep our community safe, with apparel designed to make their daily life a little more comfortable.”



LISA VON TANG: The brand launched it’s T-Shirt for Hope contest last Friday in the hopes of connecting and inspiring people why in self-isolation. Anyone who wants to participate need to create an original artwork in any medium and submit it to the LVT Cares site by May 30th. A panel of judges will select five winners’ designs that will be shoppable at the company’s website. Each purchase will include a $25 donation to the WHO’s Covid Relief Fund. “When Covid19 measures forced us all to stay at home, I thought about how many of us are feeling isolated and afraid. We wake up, we check for coronavirus news, most likely have to do more emergency planning for our families or work…. And then we still have a long stretch of day stuck inside. My team and I came up with this plan of inviting our fans to art party themselves! Creating art gives people something positive to busy themselves with while inspiring others too,” explained Tang.



MAVI: With its headquarters based out of New York City and a warehouse in Seacucus, the brand is teaming up with two organizations in New York and New Jersey. All this month, it will donate 20% of online profit in support of the Meatball Shop and KIPPNJ which are supplying food to frontline workers and other families in need. The Meatball Shop’s Heroes for Heroes is sending meals to healthcare workers so every $15 dollar spent to feed one will be matched to feed another. Knowledge is Power Program (KIPP) is a non-profit network of college-preparatory, public charter schools educating elementary, middle, and high school students which has distributed over 33,000 meal and 31,000 pounds of groceries to New Jersey families since the pandemic started. In addition to these efforts, Mavi is working with its local denim manufacturers in Turkey to make washable and reusable mask to donate locally. For other info. on Mavi’s initiatives visit its cause page here.



ENDURE BEAUTY: 100 medical professionals staying at the Four Season in New York so as not to expose their families received Sun Carry On Travel Cases from luggage brand Zero Halliburton as part of its Mission Sun Project. Enclosed were 300 KN95 mask, 200 Endure under eye therapy gel pads (redirected from the line’s spring influencer marketing efforts), and grooming products. “I created Endure Beauty with the mission of giving back and helping others endure through the tragedy and crisis,” said Nikki Huebner, Endure Beauty Founder. “When I heard about Zero Halliburton’s Mission Sun Project, it was a no brainer. We had to make this happen,” Huebner added.

