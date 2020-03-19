Like many of us, Gal Gadot is looking for something to do during self-isolation besides just vegging out in front of the TV, so she enlisted her celeb friends for a digital sing-along to John Lennon’s “Imagine.” Think of it as the 2020 version of “We Are the World: Coronavirus Edition!” The Wonder Woman star told her 35 million Instagram followers that she’s been “feeling a bit philosophical” as she enters her sixth day in self-quarantine. “This virus had affected the entire world, everyone,” she said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from, we’re all in this together.”

She further explained she caught a recent viral video of an Italian playing “Imagine” on his trumpet on his balcony, which then brought Gadot to song. “Imagine there’s no heaven,” she sings. And before you know it the celebs start rolling in to sing-along one at a time! Will Ferrell! Jimmy Fallon! Natalie Portman! Kaia Gerber! Sarah Silverman! Amy Adams! Sia! James Marsden! Cara Delevingne! So many more! Even original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter joined the self-isolation sing song.

Watch the video here-

Because this is the Internet, some aren’t so amused by this seemingly harmless act of unity to cheer up the world. Vulture’s Chris Murphy writes: “We believe the video has big ‘it’s the thought that counts’ energy. It’s obviously a nice gesture, but watching a bunch of über-rich celebrities muddle through a song in no discernible key is not exactly the quarantine content that we currently crave at this juncture. Still, it’s very impressive how many friends Gal Gadot has made since arriving to Hollywood!” Page Six is also reporting Twitter users are in a tizzy labeling the video “cringe” and “out of touch.” Other celebs, such as January Jones, Jessica Chastain, and Ally Brooke, were more supportive. “This is so beautiful,” Chastain wrote on Gadot’s Instagram.

For our part, we would just like to say that James Marsden has a truly gorgeous singing voice. Le swoon!

