The Daily Summer Fêtes the Hamptons’ Most Stylish

To toast the Hamptons chicest tastemakers, The Daily Summer hosted a socially distanced garden soireé at the Southampton family home of editors at large, Charlotte and Sophie Bickley.

The gathering brought together a distinguished guest list—including Mary Leest, Lilliana Vazquez, Grace Atwood, Igee Okafor, Garrett Swann, Timo Weiland, Sophie Sumner, Cynthia Rowley, Kit Keenan, and Fern Mallis—all resplendent in their summer finery.

East End fixtures, influencers, models, entrepreneurs, and friends of The Daily Summer including Garrett Swann, Severine Keimig, Beca Alexander of Socialyte, Gillian Miniter, Delanique Millwood, Caleb Thill, Marcus Richardson, Tom Steffanci of The Calling Wine, Frederico Azevedo, and Taras Romanov were also in attendance.

The guests admired a curated edit of garments from Italian label Peserico, a floral-themed display from Kerastase, and a very Instagrammable activation and welcome area by Don Papa rum upon arrival. The only thing better than the Sugarlandia Spritz and the ‘Martha Stewart’ (2oz Don Papa run, 1oz lime, and 3/4 oz hibiscus, btw!) specialty cocktails? The oversized Don Papa fans printed with tropical creatures: equally refreshing on a balmy summer evening.

Chicsters enjoyed delicious bites from Rosie’s Amagansett and veggie sliders thanks to Dr. Praeger’s, while clinking glasses of The Calling Wine’s Sonoma Coast Chardonnay and Russian River Valley Pinot Noir. At the bar, others enjoyed Enemigo tequila on the rocks and CBD mocktails made with honey-infused Bimble. FIJI water kept all guests hydrated, while some got their H2O in the form of CANTEEN’s pre-mixed vodka sodas.

Meanwhile zen vibes were guaranteed, thanks to Zolt’s hemp mixie sticks and oHHo’s CBD lifter pre-rolls.

Delighted attendees also headed home with not one but three VIP goodie bags, including treats from Sparti fragrances, Forest Remedies, Poopourri, face shields from RevMark, and a sneak peak at Kerastase’s new Chronologiste line—set to debut in October. Additional gifts, including trinkets, candles, and jewelry, were courtesy of Peserico, while Dr. Praeger’s kindly gifted everyone with wooden kitchen boards, face masks, and reusable water bottles.

All photos by Stefania Curto.

