Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

The New Gossip Girl Cast Is Announced (Elle)

HBO Max has announced part of the cast of its upcoming Gossip Girl reboot. Emily Alyn Lind will play Audrey, who “has been in a long term relationship and is beginning to wonder what more could be out there.” Whitney Peak and Eli Brown will join her as the series’ leads, while Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay are also part of the “core ensemble.” Their character details have yet to be revealed.

The new Gossip Girl will not be a reboot in the traditional sense. It will instead follow a new group of affluent young people — although it will take place in the same “universe” as the original, even referencing old characters. At the moment, Kristen Bell, the voice of Gossip Girl, is the only OG cast member scheduled to return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @emilyalind on Mar 2, 2020 at 9:18am PST

North West Performed at the Yeezy Show

North West made both her runway and her concert debut at Paris Fashion Week yesterday. West surprised the crowd by performing a remix of a ZaZa song. See a clip of her performance below, which included a cute shout-out to her cousin, Penelope.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) on Mar 2, 2020 at 1:51pm PST

I’m so proud of my Northie!!!!!! Her 1st performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dads Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to Zaza!!! @redcarpetZaZa North hopes you like the remix!!! pic.twitter.com/f9Zas0OLlz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 3, 2020

The CFDA Awards Changes Location, Adds New Categories

The CFDA Awards are returning to the New York Public Library for the first time in 12 years. For the past few years the fashion crowd has been traveling to the Brooklyn Museum for the industry’s biggest night. Additionally, the ceremony will expand to include four new award categories: International Women’s Designer of the Year, International Men’s Designer of the Year, Brand of the Year, and Face of the Year. The two latter categories will be open to both American and international figures. Award nominees will be revealed on March 18th, and the ceremony will take place June 8th.

Alexander McQueen Celebrates Wales With Subtle References

The Fall 2020 collection for Alexander McQueen was considerably pared-down in opulence, compared to what has been shown in previous seasons. But that doesn’t mean is was wanting in terms of elegance and luxury. Creative director Sarah Burton’s vision for the brand has increasingly depended on solid tailoring, craftsmanship, and heritage. “The collection is a love letter to women and to families, colleagues and friends,” she explained in her show notes. “We went to Wales and were inspired by the warmth of its artistic and poetic heritage, by its folklore and the soul of its craft.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.