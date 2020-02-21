Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

How Jean Paul Gaultier Gave Gigi Hadid Her Big Break In Paris (i-D)

Being a part of Jean Paul Gaultier’s last couture show was exciting for many of the models included. But Gigi Hadid was particularly honored to be on the runway as it echoed her Paris catwalk debut in JPG’s final ready-to-wear show, Spring 2015. At the time, she claims people in the industry were telling her she didn’t have a “runway body.”

“I was still starting out in my career, I was coming out of high school, I still had my volleyball body. It was a body that I loved. I knew how hard I worked to have those muscles, to be curved in those places – I kind of miss it now,” she told i-D. “For Jean Paul to have me at his last ready-to-wear show in 2015 – not only to have me, but also to put me in an outfit that didn’t cover a lot… like, there were still stylists or designers at that time who were putting me in their shows, but putting me something that really covered my body. And so for him to make me feel like he wanted me to shine in that way, it really meant a lot to me as a young model. And I know that he has done that for a lot of people.”

Moschino’s Chic Confectionary

What happens when you mix Marie Antoinette with the bright colors of Tokyo? According to Jeremy Scott, “Anime Antoinette.” The designer’s Fall 2020 collection for Moschino was a cosplay version of the famed French queen, riffing on her alleged “let them eat cake” quote to an extreme.

Outdoor Voices CEO Steps Down Amid Losses (Business of Fashion)

Tyler Haney, founder of Outdoor Voices, has stepped down as CEO of the activewear brand. The announcement comes after sources revealed the label was losing up to $2 million in sales per month in 2019. Haney will remain with the company in a “different role.” A new CEO has yet to be announced.

Antonio Marras Blends Delightfully Contrasting Elements

A hint of horror. A dash of punk. Then throw in some florals for good measure. Antonio Marras’ Fall 2020 line is working with a lot of different elements, yet he manages to keep everything balanced. The result is a maximalist collection that encourages discovery — every ensemble requires a close look to spot all the different details. And in getting someone to look, he draws attention to lush brocades, lace, and delicate appliqués that show off his skill as a designer. There’s a lot of luxury hidden among grunge references and mild camp.

