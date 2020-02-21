What: The perfect little hard-shell suitcase made of a sunny yellow, impact-resistant polycarbonate. The suitcase was designed in collaboration with Brooklyn-based designer Ellen Van Dusen of Dusen Dusen and features an anti-microbial interior lining in a playful geometric print. It’s perfectly sized to fit in the overhead bins of all major airlines, weighs a mere 7.1 pounds and includes a blazing fast charger that can charge your phone battery half way in just 30 minutes.

Who: Founded in 2016 by former Louis Vuitton and Tumi execs, Arlo Skye offers obsessively-engineered, lightweight polycarbonate and aluminum carry-on and check-in travel pieces, and travel accessories including an airline-approved pet carrier.

Dusen Dusen is a womenswear line known for their bold, original prints and easy silhouettes. Founded in 2010, the brand expanded into home wear and textiles in 2015 with the launch of Dusen Dusen Home and has collaborated with Design Within Reach, Uniqlo, and Keds.

Why: If spring break was a suitcase, this would be it! The color is charming and the lining looks like something out of the opening credits for Saved By the Bell. “I love surprise ‘Easter eggs’ in design,” said Van Dusen. “Everyone can see the yellow suitcase, but the print on the inside is just for you. I went wild with color—a little pop of excitement when you open the bag.”

The full collection includes three pieces: the Carry-on Max, the Carry-On Max With Front Pocket, and the Check-In.

Where: Arloskye.com

How (much): $280

