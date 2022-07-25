Mytheresa, Laura Brown, & Katie Couric Hosted A Dinner Under The Stars Out East In Honor Of Gianvito Rossi

Welcome to the Hamptons, Gianvito Rossi. The revered footwear designer beloved by tastemakers all over the world touched down on the East End for the first time last week, and was celebrated in style by Mytheresa, his longtime friend Laura Brown, and journalist Katie Couric.

To raise a glass to the Italian shoemaker, fashion insiders were welcomed to a private residence at Wölffer Estate in Sagaponack for an intimate al fresco dinner amongst their famed vineyard. Upon arrival at the estate, guests were driven through the private stables before being treated to cocktails by the pool as the acoustic sounds of Tom Wardle reverberated softly through the air. After mingling, attendees were seated at a floral-adorned table with personalized embroidered place settings to enjoy a farm-to-table feast of locally-produced vegetables, fish, and pavlova.

Speaking over dinner to the guests, Brown explained how she cherished her longstanding friendship with Mr. Rossi (who was joined by his stylish daughter Sofia) and highlighted his down to earth and kind nature despite his world-renowned status as a designer. Meanwhile, Couric joked about how she’d been wrangled into co-hosting the evening, as his footwear were the perfect compliment to her legendary legs.

Well-heeled guests who joined Mytheresa and Rossi for the evening included Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Brooke Shields, Tarana Burke, Rachel Zoe, Joey Wölffer and Max Rohn, Athena Calderone, Gucci Westman, Leandra Medine, Suzi Kondi, Lauren Bosworth, Sai de Silva, Peyton Dix, Kelly Turlington Burns, Coco Bassey, Destinee Ross Sultan, Jacqueline Joblanski, Malcolm Carfrae, John Wattiker, and Arianna Margiulis, as well as the luxury e-tailer’s president Heather Kaminetsky and Gianvito Rossi COO and global GM, Costanzo Ruocco.

Feast your eyes on the blissful evening, below.

Images: BFA

