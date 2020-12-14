Hervé Léger And Julia Restoin Roitfeld Join Forces For Pre-Fall 2021 

For the Parisian label’s Pre-Fall ’21 collection, creative director Christian Juul Nielsen tried something new for the first time in the brand’s decades-long history: a collaboration for a capsule debut. The fashion house, most widely known for its bandaged dresses that celebrate the female form in its entirety, teamed up with art director, designer, and model Julia Restoin Roitfeld. The result? A refreshing twist on Hervé Léger’s long-established idolization of the feminine silhouette.

At the beginning of their partnership, the duo dreamt up a collection that both embodied Hervé Léger traditions and resonated with a timelessly chic, sexy woman. The collection was also designed with sustainability top of mind─thanks to Restoin Roitfeld’s less-is-more mentality and unrelenting belief in responsible fashion. And so, the collection, modeled by Restoin Roitfeld herself (but of course!), touted bodycon galore, but with an eco-conscious spin. Who knew sustainability could be this chic?

The palette largely consists of black and white, only to be disrupted by a striking red. Aside from the cocktail dresses that the brand is so known for, the collection includes a tailored blazer, an exaggerated sweetheart-neckline jumpsuit, woven tops, and fitted skirts. As for the details, shimmering fabrics, flirtatious meshing, side cutouts and slits decorate each piece with ease. Each piece was also made with recycled yarns that measure up to the Global Recycled Standard’s specifications.

Not only did the collection introduce a reimagined Hervé Léger, but also an interesting exchange of aesthetics between the duo, with both Juul Neilsen and Restoin Roitfeld fueling the other’s design creativity. And, by the looks of it, the collection was a stylish success.

See the full collection below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.