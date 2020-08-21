Fine Jewelry Brand LAGOS to Introduce ‘Drops’ In Industry First

Fine jewelry brand LAGOS is to begin launching a series of exclusive, limited edition drops in a move inspired by streetwear and sneaker labels.

Founder and creative director Steven Lagos said he was fascinated by ‘sneakerhead’ culture and the phenomenon, anticipation, and frenzy around dropping collections intermittently.

No fine jewelry company has ever experimented with this type of system, further incentivizing him to introduce the idea of exclusive drops. And so, a new pair of LAGOS earrings will be made available on LAGOS.com monthly, beginning Sept. 2 and continuing until Dec. 2.

LAGOS teases that each chic, classic style will only be available in extremely limited quantities, and will be live on site until they sell out. Meaning, once they are gone, they are gone for good. You’ve been warned!

“We all love having something truly unique, and this is the opportunity to own a very special piece that won’t last long. It’s the perfect gift to delight the LAGOS fan in your life or treat yourself,” a spokesperson for LAGOS said.

