Instagram Page Calls Out Influencers’ Most Cliché Shots

These days, there’s little you can get away with on social media without people noticing.

Ergo, a new eagle-eyed account has popped up, highlighting the same-same tendencies of influencers. The page collates the type of artsy, abstract shots—be they the outfits themselves, the poses, or prop styling—that seem to pepper the polished feeds of countless Instagrammers.

But wait a second, are we seeing double/octuple!? Nope, it seems that these image compositions aren’t so original at all. The verdict? The influencers are influencing the influencers…

