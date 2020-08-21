News

Instagram Page Calls Out Influencers’ Most Cliché Shots

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan

These days, there’s little you can get away with on social media without people noticing.

Ergo, a new eagle-eyed account has popped up, highlighting the same-same tendencies of influencers. The page collates the type of artsy, abstract shots—be they the outfits themselves, the poses, or prop styling—that seem to pepper the polished feeds of countless Instagrammers.

But wait a second, are we seeing double/octuple!? Nope, it seems that these image compositions aren’t so original at all. The verdict? The influencers are influencing the influencers…

View this post on Instagram

ladies and gentlemen, the ass shot has evolved 🍑

A post shared by shit bloggers post (@shitbloggerspost) on

View this post on Instagram

faith in chaos by @i_d 😉 ur welcome

A post shared by shit bloggers post (@shitbloggerspost) on

View this post on Instagram

constipation chic

A post shared by shit bloggers post (@shitbloggerspost) on

View this post on Instagram

gran gran’s lingerie but make it sexy

A post shared by shit bloggers post (@shitbloggerspost) on

View this post on Instagram

how low can u go

A post shared by shit bloggers post (@shitbloggerspost) on

View this post on Instagram

not what they meant by flower pasties 🌸

A post shared by shit bloggers post (@shitbloggerspost) on

View this post on Instagram

athletes only 💁‍♀️ #justdoit

A post shared by shit bloggers post (@shitbloggerspost) on

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail

You may also like

The 13 Most Viral Dresses of Summer...

Small Brand Spotlight: The Aussie Label Making...

P.E Nation’s Pip Edwards on the Future...

Small Brand Spotlight: Selkie’s Fancy Frocks Make...

Industry Intel: The 7 Best Fashion Long...

Sydney Blank Tells All About ‘Achieving Model...

Who is Addison Rae? TikTok’s Top Fashion...

Fashion Influencers to Follow on TikTok While...

Influencers Unite To Create American Influencer Council

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.