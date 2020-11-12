Fenty Teams Up Again With Instagram-favorite Shoe Designer Amina Muaddi For Range Of Sexy Stilettos

Rihanna has been papped an abundance of times wearing wishlist-worthy shoes by It girl designer Amina Muaddi, so it makes sense that the pair should collaborate. Fenty has now released four new shoes for Fall Winter, designed by the Paris-based designer after the sell-out success of their Spring Summer capsule.

“I wanted to create footwear that represented the muse and the brand: strong, but refined and feminine,” Muaddi said—and oh, did she make good on her promise!

This new offering incorporates a pump, a slingback, and two styles of sandals: including a variation on last season’s uber-popular Caged In sandal.

Up first, the Corset Pump; a pointy-toed PVC spin on a classic, sexy stiletto. It’s available in Electric Blue and Coco White leather. Then there’s the Don’t Be Square; a square-toed slingback pump available in Ivory leather; and the shiny, satin and crystal-adorned Ribbon Ropes stiletto sandal available in Candy Pink or Jet Black colorways. The return of the seductive Caged In sandal this season comes in Electric Blue, Coco White, Jet Black, and Crystal Black.

The shoes—ranging in price from $680 to $740—dropped today on Fenty.com, and will become available on farfetch.com and levelshoes.com on 11/14… Go, go, go!

See the full collection below:

