Fashion Stars Are Born! Who Wore What To The Gossip Girl NYC Premiere

Spotted! Last night, Manhattan’s elite took to the red carpet dressed to the nines to celebrate Gossip Girl—the summer’s most highly-anticipated reboot, which is scheduled to premiere July 8. True to form, there were numbers from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Galvan, Chanel, and oh so many more. Hosted by HBO, the premiere took place in New York City’s Spring Studios. There was no shortage of action either—whether it was a canoodling session (courtesy of Thomas Doherty and model girlfriend Yasmin Wijnaldum) or a show-stopping red carpet moment.

Here’s what they wore!

Thomas Doherty in Givenchy

Eli Brown in Thom Browne

Tavi Gevinson in Stella McCartney and Roger Vivier

Christian Siriano

Megan Ferguson in Markarian and Roger Vivier

Lyne Renée in Alex Vinash

Emily Alyn Lind in Gucci

Whitney Peak in Chanel

Karena Evans in Thom Browne

Donna Murphy in Bibhu Mohapatra

Emma Kenney in Zimmermann

Sarah Jeffrey in Carolina Herrera

Kristine Froseth in Chanel

Jordan Alexander in Wiederhoeft and Roger Vivier

Savannah Lee Smith in Louis Vuitton

Zion Moreno in Giorgio Armani

Evan Mock in Gucci

Coco Bassey in Maticevski and Roger Vivier

Rana Roy in Fannie Schiavoni

