Fashion Stars Are Born! Who Wore What To The Gossip Girl NYC Premiere

Spotted! Last night, Manhattan’s elite took to the red carpet dressed to the nines to celebrate Gossip Girl—the summer’s most highly-anticipated reboot, which is scheduled to premiere July 8. True to form, there were numbers from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Galvan, Chanel, and oh so many more. Hosted by HBO, the premiere took place in New York City’s Spring Studios. There was no shortage of action either—whether it was a canoodling session (courtesy of Thomas Doherty and model girlfriend Yasmin Wijnaldum) or a show-stopping red carpet moment.
Here’s what they wore!
Thomas Doherty in Givenchy
Eli Brown in Thom Browne
Tavi Gevinson in Stella McCartney and Roger Vivier
Christian Siriano
Megan Ferguson in Markarian and Roger Vivier
Lyne Renée in Alex Vinash
Emily Alyn Lind in Gucci
Whitney Peak in Chanel
Karena Evans in Thom Browne
Donna Murphy in Bibhu Mohapatra
Emma Kenney in Zimmermann
Sarah Jeffrey in Carolina Herrera
Kristine Froseth in Chanel
Jordan Alexander in Wiederhoeft and Roger Vivier
Savannah Lee Smith in Louis Vuitton
Zion Moreno in Giorgio Armani
Evan Mock in Gucci
Coco Bassey in Maticevski and Roger Vivier
Rana Roy in Fannie Schiavoni
