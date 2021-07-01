Chic Report

Fashion Stars Are Born! Who Wore What To The Gossip Girl NYC Premiere

by Julia Oakes
Whitney Peak; Sarah Jeffery (Instagram)

Spotted! Last night, Manhattan’s elite took to the red carpet dressed to the nines to celebrate Gossip Girl—the summer’s most highly-anticipated reboot, which is scheduled to premiere July 8. True to form, there were numbers from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Galvan, Chanel, and oh so many more. Hosted by HBO, the premiere took place in New York City’s Spring Studios. There was no shortage of action either—whether it was a canoodling session (courtesy of Thomas Doherty and model girlfriend Yasmin Wijnaldum) or a show-stopping red carpet moment.

Here’s what they wore!

Thomas Doherty in Givenchy

Eli Brown in Thom Browne 

 

Tavi Gevinson in Stella McCartney and Roger Vivier

 

Christian Siriano 

 

Megan Ferguson in Markarian and Roger Vivier

 

Lyne Renée in Alex Vinash

 

Emily Alyn Lind in Gucci

 

Whitney Peak in Chanel

 

Karena Evans in Thom Browne

 

Donna Murphy in Bibhu Mohapatra

 

Emma Kenney in Zimmermann

 

Sarah Jeffrey in Carolina Herrera

 

Kristine Froseth in Chanel

Jordan Alexander in Wiederhoeft and Roger Vivier 

Savannah Lee Smith in Louis Vuitton

 

Zion Moreno in Giorgio Armani

 

Evan Mock in Gucci

 

Coco Bassey in Maticevski and Roger Vivier

 

Rana Roy in Fannie Schiavoni

