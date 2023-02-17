News

Core Celebrates Wellness Wherever At NYFW With New Core Hydration +

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row

The star of the show! The official water partner of NYFW, Core Hydration, launched a new product line Core Hydration+, this season’s must-have wellness accessory. Here’s what you need to know as you step it up on the runway to wellness, and accessorize from the inside out with Core Hydration+.

Meet the new Core product line:

Core Hydration + Vibrance – Enhanced with vitamin C, biotin, and zinc to help support healthy skin, hair, and nails. Infused with a touch of pink grapefruit extract.

Core Hydration + Immunity – Enhanced with vitamin C and zinc to help support a healthy immune system. Infused with a touch of lemon extract.

Core Hydration + Calm – Enhanced with L-theanine to help support relaxation. Infused with a touch of cucumber essence.

