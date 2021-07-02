Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Alana Peden is now editor in chief at StyleCaster.

2. There have been multiple hires and promotions at Vanity Fair. Maggie Coughlan is joining as Vanities editor, starting July 19. Nate Freeman will join as art columnist, starting August 2. Delia Cai will join as Vanities senior correspondent, starting July 12. Sarah Morse is returning as senior social media manager. Mark Burger is now associate social media manager. Quinton McMillan is now web designer. Mindy Yuen is now director of product. In the newly-launched Awards Insider vertical, Katey Rich has been promoted to awards and audio editor, Rebecca Ford has joined as senior awards correspondent, and David Canfield has joined as staff writer.

3. Yara Shahidi is now global brand ambassador for women’s fashion and makeup at Dior.

4. Adi Ofer is now chief technology officer at FastAF.

5. Vanessa Moungar is now chief diversity and inclusion officer at LVMH.

6. Dermott Sullivan is now chief operating officer at Moda Operandi. Don Allen is now chief information officer at the company and Mark McClendon is now senior vice president of global marketing sales.

7. Justin Tarquinio, associate publisher, chief revenue officer of digital for ELLE and Harper’s BAZAAR, is leaving Hearst to pursue other opportunities.

8. Nathalie Verdeille is now vice president, artistic director of jewelry and high jewelry at Tiffany’s, effective later this year.

9. At The Estée Lauder Companies, Michelle Freyre is now global brand president of Clinique. Glenn Evans is now global brand president of Smashbox and Glamglow.

10. Barney Waters is now president at Garrett Eight California Optical.

11. Tara Kurobe is now director of public relations at Bulgari North America.

12. Carolyn Lewis is now public relations director at Veronica Beard.

13. Christina Lombardi is now director of media relations at Day One Agency.

14. Alexa Kopel, vice president, media relations at KCD,is leaving the company.

15. Brooke Caldwell, director at Feel The Hustle, is leaving the company.

16. Ty Bentsen is now head of business development at BMF.

17. Sarabeth Jackson is now director of buyer engagement for apparel at International Market Centers (IMC).

18. Kacie Friedman is now senior manager, PR & communications (Rose Inc.) at Amyris.

19. Brian Chan is now senior account manager at Karla Otto.

20. Kyrsten Stoll is now communications manager at Communité.

21. Gianna Visconti is now PR supervisor at Foundation.

22. Jane Goldstein is now junior account executive in PURPLE’s beauty & wellbeing division. Alyssa Rotunno is also now account executive.

Plus!

23. BPCM will represent Scarlett Johansson and Kate Foster’s skincare brand, debuting in early 2022.

24. Autumn Communications is now representing the Allure Store in NYC.

25. PURPLE New York and Los Angeles is now representing luxury brand MIETIS.

26. PURPLE New York is now representing all five locations of Gitano.

27. Foundation is now representing dpHUE.

28. KLC is now representing KUSSHI.

29. Beach House is now representing Gleamin.

30. Skoog is now representing leather goods brand Ghurka.

31. BMF is now representing Sorel Liqueur.

32. Moderne Press is now representing Freedom Company.

33. The Hinton Group is now representing Malone Souliers.

34. The 5th Column is now representing The Natural Diamond Council.

35. Michele Marie PR is now representing Tres Colori.

36. Katherine Brooks PR is now representing Bonito Jewelry.

