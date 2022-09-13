Taku Yhim Wins The Supima Design Competition

Taku Yhim, a Parsons School of Design, The New School alumni, has been named the winner of the 2022 Supima Design Competition—after her all-black collection unanimously won over judges. The design student was named the winner of the annual competition, now in its 15th year, during NYFW after a live show hosted by Christian Siriano and Coco Rocha over the weekend.

The evening saw eight incredibly talented emerging designers showcase their eveningwear capsule collections of looks all created using Supima cotton fabrics on the runway at The Gallery at Spring Studios. Ahead of the show, their five-piece capsules had been judged by a panel of industry insiders including Ann Caruso, Avril Graham, Cipriana Quann, Claire Thomson–Jonville, Edward Barsamian, Fern Mallis, Freya Drohan, Godfrey Deeny, former SDC winner Jeffrey Taylor, Jerome Lamaar, Kelly Augustine, Lisa Lockwood, Luke Meagher, Mickey Boardman, Shibon Kennedy, and Tyler McCall. Plus, in the lead-up to the competition, Bibhu Mohapatra once again offered mentorship, guidance, and advice to each contestant.

With her win, Yhim is taking home a coveted prize of $10,000 to help boost her brand and begin her career. Her collection followed the theme of Consciousness, and looked to both Japanese Samurai armor and the soothing, cocooning nature of white noise for inspiration. Of her decision to use an all-black palette, the designer said: “The color of my design identity is black, and I express the purity of inspiration through black. I challenged and studied mixed materials during the design process since I used only black in the design.”

Read more about the other finalists here. Until next year….

