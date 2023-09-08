Cocktail O’Clock, Anyone? On The Rocks Is The Official Cocktail Sponsor Of NYFW

Off the runway, On The Rocks! As the exclusive cocktail sponsor of NYFW: The Shows for the second season, OTR™ is celebrating the doers and craftspeople who make Fashion Week hum, while ‘highlighting the hands’ that hold their cocktails by partnering with celebrity nail designer, Sojin Oh, to design a custom set of luxury press-on nails inspired by five OTR™ cocktails, distilling the unique elements of each expression into every brushstroke.

Why cocktails and why fashion? Between sponsoring NYFW: The Shows for two seasons in a row and partnering with SoHo’s favorite luxury vintage curator, What Goes Around Comes Around, the focus really comes down to the craft, and the art of the craft. OTR™ Premium Cocktails are crafted with the same level of meticulous artistry that goes into a cocktail served to you at your favorite bar. This same artistry and creativity go into even the tiniest canvases – the nail art that expressively walks the runways at NYFW, not to mention, they go hand in hand, literally.

Developed by mixologists with acclaimed cocktail programs, OTR™Premium Cocktails combine premium spirits, natural flavors and pure creativity in one upscale, ready-to-serve product. Simply open, pour over ice, get all dressed up, and enjoy!

