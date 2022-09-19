How To Get Your Hands On The Lovesac x Alice + Olivia Collab

We love a fashion meets furniture moment, particularly when it’s this comfortable. Lovesac, the brand best known for its ultra-versatile ‘Sactional’ chairs, teamed up with alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet during NYFW on a limited-edition range of Citysac and Squattoman covers.

In maximalist styles named the Sassy Stace (featuring the label’s instantly-recognizable Stace Face) and Flower Garden, both offerings are exclusively designed by Bendet, who recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her New York-based label. The collaboration intends to merge Lovesac’s vibe—aka, its promise of long lasting items boasting Total Comfort ™—with the fun, playful, colorful aesthetic that alice + olivia is known and adored for. If you happened to be at the brand’s most recent presentation during NYFW, you’ll likely have noticed models reclining on them too.

The Lovesac x alice + olivia CitySac and Squattoman Covers will be sold in Lovesac showrooms and on Lovesac.com, and next time you’re in one of alice + olivia’s specialty boutiques, you might just spy one there too. A custom-designed Lovesac Mobile Concierge also showcased the fun pieces around Manhattan during the show schedule recently.

“Alongside alice + olivia, we’re hoping to help consumers bring runway fashion into their homes, in a comfortable and sustainable way. Just like an alice + olivia dress stands out from the crowd, our Stacey Bendet-designed Sac Covers will offer an expressive accent piece for virtually any living room” Shawn Nelson, Lovesac founder and CEO said. “Our brands share the same entrepreneurial spirit, passion for fun and unique products, and a desire to help customers reduce their carbon footprint. For Lovesac, this means designing products that are built to last a lifetime and working towards our mission of zero waste and zero emissions by 2040.”

Bendet added: “We designed this Lovesac collaboration using our favorite prints to create something fun and unexpected for the home or office! The floral print is from our Fall ‘22 collection and the rainbow Stace Face is the icon of our brand. We chose prints that are meant to bring a pop of whimsy and happiness to your home or home office environment.”

Shop the collection right here!

