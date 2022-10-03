Meet The Five Black In Fashion Council Designers That Caught Mailchimp’s Attention

Mailchimp, the email and marketing automation platform, became the first sponsor of the Black in Fashion Discovery Showrooms at Spring Studios during NYFW. To further shine a spotlight on the emerging talent, Mailchimp also highlighted five designers as part of its “Guess Less, Sell More” brand campaign by supporting a capsule collection and pop-up shop. In bringing Guess Less, Sell More to NYFW, Mailchimp was able to put its data-driven platform on display while also partnering with the talented BIFC designers—several of whom are Mailchimp customers.

The limited-edition capsule collection brought five designers from the BIFC Discovery Showroom to the forefront: Izayla, Kwame Adusei, Muehleder, Ndigo Studio, and Sammy B (Can we link out to the designer’s webpages?). During the programing, the capsule collection featuring their designs were displayed in an activation in the main lobby, as well as online. According to Michael Mitchell, Mailchimp’s senior director of brand and content marketing, the initiative was directly correlated with Mailchimp’s mission and ethos to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses and flourish.

Without further ado, let’s meet the capsule collection designers.

Ndigo Studio

Founded by stylist and costume designer Waina Chancy, Ndigo Studio is all about the juxtaposition of edgy meets elegant. As the name would suggest, Chancy is inspired by the color indigo, as well as architecture, design, and art.

Izayla

California native I’sha Dunston founded the tailoring-centric brand in 2017 with a focus on furthering representation, female empowerment, and integrity.

Sammy B

From the creative vision of Jamaican–American fashion designer Samantha Black comes Sammy B; a can’t-be-categorized ready to wear line that has amassed fans including Beyoncé, Gabrielle Union, Lizzo, Yara Shahidi, Nicki Minaj, Demi Lovato, Andra Day, and more.

Muehleder

Brooklyn-raised Nigerian/Austrian immigrant Larissa Muehleder mines her global heritage and fuses it with her distinctly New York point of view for a line of ready to wear that demands attention.

Kwame Adusei

Ghanaian designer Nana Kwame Adusei looks to his West African roots for a jumping off point, co-mingling heritage designs with innovation and inspiration sought from all over the world.

