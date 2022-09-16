Watch Highlights from The 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards

Doja! Gigi! Lara! The Daily’s 9th annual Fashion Media Awards were held on Saturday and honored the biggest names in fashion. This year’s show was hosted by the charming and hilarious Busy Philipps, and honorees included Doja Cat for Breakthrough Fashion Icon, Gigi Hadid and Francesca Aiello who won Fashion Collaboration of the Year for their Gigi x Frankies Bikinis line, Lara Stone as Fashion Icon, Karen Elson as Fashion Force, Maye Musk, as Breakthrough Model, Mel Ottenberg, as Editor of the Year, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn for Making the Cut as Best Fashion TV Series, Sam Edelman as Fashion Innovator, and Michael Fisher as Men’s Stylist. The evening was sponsored by Kérastase, LAGOS, Prime Video Making The Cut, Sam Edelman, FIJI Water, Whispering Angel, and Ferrero Rocher.

Check out some memorable highlights from the show!