News

Watch Highlights from The 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards

by Eddie Roche
written by Eddie Roche
Karen Elson, Gigi Hadid, Doja Cat (Getty)

Doja! Gigi! Lara! The Daily’s 9th annual Fashion Media Awards were held on Saturday and honored the biggest names in fashion. This year’s show was hosted by the charming and hilarious Busy Philipps, and honorees included Doja Cat for Breakthrough Fashion Icon, Gigi Hadid and Francesca Aiello who won Fashion Collaboration of the Year for their Gigi x Frankies Bikinis line, Lara Stone as Fashion Icon, Karen Elson as Fashion Force, Maye Musk, as Breakthrough Model, Mel Ottenberg, as Editor of the Year, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn for Making the Cut as Best Fashion TV Series, Sam Edelman as Fashion Innovator, and Michael Fisher as Men’s Stylist. The evening was sponsored by Kérastase, LAGOS, Prime Video Making The Cut, Sam Edelman, FIJI Water, Whispering Angel, and Ferrero Rocher.

Check out some memorable highlights from the show!

 

Avatar

Eddie Roche is the Chief Content Officer of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood @eddie2275 on Instagram

You may also like

Busy Philipps On Her New Life In...

Daily News: Gisele Covers Elle, A New...

Sam Edelman On Resilience, Innovating, And His...

Exclusive: What’s Driving Karen Elson These Days?

Exclusive! Yannik Zamboni On His Making the...

Mel Ottenberg On Taking Risks, Who’s Shaping...

The Style At The Daily’s Fashion Media...

Inside The Daily’s 9th Annual Fashion Media...

IT’S HERE!!!!! The Daily Front Row’s NYFW/Fashion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X