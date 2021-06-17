Opt Health is an Integral Resource for a Man’s Health and Wellness During Covid-19

The ongoing pandemic has been a large factor responsible for increased mental health awareness and wellness for many of us. Being confined in one’s home can cause loneliness, something that can lead toinflammation. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0149763419308292

Such unprecedented times have made people more aware of their overall health and wellness, bringing forth an influx of health disclosures, mainly being overseen digitally. The demand for platforms to educate and simplify proactive health actions has become increasingly needed. In light of the booming demand for online tools and resources, telehealth platform, Opt Health, has risen as a viable service for this emerging market. The Opt Health Platform uses a centralized dashboard to monitor health goals, has an easy-to-use messaging system with a user’s team of medical professionals, and is able to fill prescriptions. Camilo Isaza is the CEO of Opt Health, he says that this concept is created to inspire men to proactively take charge of their health and wellness by getting the personalized medical attention, education, and treatment they need to feel their best.

Opt Health is a digital platform that focuses on helping men over 35 every step of the way on how to take command of their health, in order to accomplish numerous benefits. Such benefits include increasing immunity, fighting the aging process, as well as learning about the most up-to-date and effective treatment methods.

Isaza says that Opt Health gives men a data-driven way of ascertaining the gap between their current state and their ultimate goals, then providing men with a complete medical team and established methods to bridge this gap. Opt Health utilizes some of the most renowned doctors in their field to treat its clients. In essence, Opt Health has aptly reacted to the increasing market demand with an educational and empowering product. Opt Health is an integral source on the road back towards attaining good health and wellness in such alarming times. To learn more about Opt Health and begin the journey toward achieving your health goals, check out Opt Health’s membership options www.getopt.com/memberships/

Opinions expressed by Daily Front Row contributors are their own