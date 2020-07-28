5 Canned Cocktails Worthy of a Chef’s Kiss

Confession time! Mixing cocktails at home deeply intimidates me. Anything more complex than a 1:1 pour of tequila with pamplemousse La Croix and I feel totally out of my comfort zone. So you can imagine my unfettered delight at the rise in availability of delicious pre-mixed cocktails this summer season. Many are healthy, boasting unique and hard-to-find ingredients, and the best part is, they are 100% fool proof when it comes to mixing. Plus, for anyone worried about touching many surfaces during COVID-19 or having a bartender mix something for you, this takes almost all of guesswork out of sanitation. Just crack a cold can, and let summer refreshment wash over you!

1. Two Chicks Sparkling New Fashioned

An update on the classic Old Fashioned, this clever beverage blends a smooth taste of whiskey, spiced up with ginger and ending with an orange twist. At a mere 90 calories per 6fl oz serving, and 10g of sugar, you’ll be sipping in style. Not to mention we live for the packaging, so good it completes any stylish ensemble.



2. CANTEEN Black Cherry Vodka Soda

Channel major vintage chic camp vibes with CANTEEN Vodka Soda. Each flavor is sugar, carb and sodium free, and certified gluten free with 5% ALC/VOL and 99 calories per 12fl oz can. Available in five flavors – Watermelon, Black Cherry (our personal fave!), Lime, Grapefruit and Cucumber Mint.

3. Owl’s Brew Boozy Tea Matcha Pineapple & Chamomile

For the Matcha lovers out there, meet your favorite new cocktail from Owl’s Brew. Vegan, gluten free, and made with fresh-brewed tea, this bubbly beverage is 110 calories per 12fl oz can, with a total of 5g of sugar. We love the effervescent notes of pineapple and chamomile in this unique boozy tea.

4. Pampelonne French 75

You’ll never have to worry about the right proportions and ingredients for a French 75 again, courtesy of your new best friend Pampelonne. A canned miracle, this twist on the classic, French 75 is three distinct layered flavors folded into a fine French wine – aromatics of Juniper meet Meyer lemon, and are balanced with notes of spicy bergamot and elderflower to round out the finish.



5. Miami Cocktail Co. Paloma Spritz

Summer simply wouldn’t be complete without a Paloma, and Miami Cocktail Co. blends organic 100% Blue Weber agave wine with organic grapefruit, hibiscus and ginger juice to create a most delightful drink. 110 calories, no sugar added, and organic, non-GMO and more, you can not only feel good about what you’re imbibing, but also feel like your own personal expert mixologist.

