Fashion Brands Showing Support For the BLM Movement

Showing solidarity towards the Black Lives Matter movement, fashion and beauty brands across the nation and are using their platforms to make donations large and small to various organizations such as Black Lives Matter, NAACP, the ACLU and more. This month we’re highlighting these brands and their efforts.

1. Ramy Brook

The womenswear brand pledged to make an undisclosed donation to the NAACP Legal Defence Fund and their mission to achieve racial justice, equality, and an inclusive society.

2. Same Los Angeles

The brand Same Los Angeles has made an immediate donation of $20,000 and will be donating 20% of sale proceeds throughout the month of June across the following organizations Black Lives Matter, Campaign Zero, Minnesota Freedom Fund.



3. La Porte

Swimwear brand La Porte, posted on their Instagram page: “To our community, friends and family, we stand with you today and always. Effective immediately 50% of all sales will be going to the @naacp, @myblockmycitymyhood and @healthyhoodchi.

4. Renowned LA

Renowned LA dropped the Heroes Of Blackness Tee where a 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Black Lives Matter Foundation, The George Floyd Foundation, and Reclaim The Block

5. Misha Nonoo

The brand posted on their Instagram page: “As immediate steps, we are donating 10% of our sales to The Loveland Foundation – a non-profit and woman-led organization that provides therapy services for black women and girls.”

6. Alexander Wang

Wang pledged the following via Instagram: “Alexander Wang will be launching an initiative to mentor future generations of black professionals, in the fashion industry and beyond, creating opportunities for those impacted by systemic racism and wealth inequality.⁣⁣⁣ We will also be making donations to the following organizations: @naacp_ldf⁣⁣⁣, @tmcf_hbcu⁣⁣⁣, @mpjinstitute⁣⁣⁣, @blklivesmatter⁣⁣⁣.”

7. GANNI

The brand posted “Our company and founders will be donating $100,000 across the below organizations, in support of the fight to end racial injustice, @blklivesmatter, @naacp, @aclu_nationwide.“⁣

8. Nicole Miller

In support of the movement, the brand pledged to donate a portion of website sales to the NAACP for a week.

9. Alexander McQueen

The brand posted on their social media page to make donations to the NAACP and Campaign Zero.

Plus!

Spilling the Quarantea” (@ spillingthequarantea), the Instagram Live interview series hosted by former WarnerMedia corporate strategy director, Marshall Sandman, will launch “What to Do: Responding to Racism,” a virtual conference in support of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. The show will feature interviews with actor Jordan Johnson-Hinds, influencer Christina Caradona, basketball player, Shelden Williams.

The show will go through Thursday, June 11th.

