Fashion Brands Showing Support For the BLM Movement

Showing solidarity towards the Black Lives Matter movement, fashion and beauty brands across the nation and are using their platforms to make donations large and small to various organizations such as Black Lives Matter, NAACP, the ACLU and more. This month we’re highlighting these brands and their efforts.
1. Ramy Brook
The womenswear brand pledged to make an undisclosed donation to the NAACP Legal Defence Fund and their mission to achieve racial justice, equality, and an inclusive society.
2. Same Los Angeles
The brand Same Los Angeles has made an immediate donation of $20,000 and will be donating 20% of sale proceeds throughout the month of June across the following organizations Black Lives Matter, Campaign Zero, Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Our hearts are broken. As a brand with a platform, it is our responsibility to stand up for what we have always believed in; civil rights, justice and equality for all. We stand in solidarity with the fight against racism and the systemic oppression of the Black community. We stand in solidarity with the protesters using their first amendment right to demand change. We recognize the power of peaceful protests and will not allow violent outside agitators to dilute the message. Silence is complicity and We will do our part. Same Los Angeles has made an immediate donation of $20,000 and will be donating 20% of sale proceeds throughout the month of June across the following organizations: @blklivesmatter @campaignzero @mnfreedomfund Shea & Ryan — Co-Founders @same Los Angeles #blacklivesmatter #justiceforfloyd #weareallthesame
3. La Porte
Swimwear brand La Porte, posted on their Instagram page: “To our community, friends and family, we stand with you today and always. Effective immediately 50% of all sales will be going to the @naacp, @myblockmycitymyhood and @healthyhoodchi.
From the very beginning La Porte has always focused on diversity and inclusion. With the recent murder of George Floyd and so many others, we are at a loss for words. We stand with the protestors, the mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, friends and every single person who has ever been harmed by racism and brutality of any kind. We stand against racism. We stand against inequality and value you more than ever. To our community, friends and family, we stand with you today and always. Effective immediately 50% of all sales will be going to the @myblockmycitymyhood @naacp and @healthyhoodchi. We acknowledge that monetary contributions are not the only step, amongst many, but a small step towards change. We see you. We honor you. We love you. If there is ever anything we can improve on to continue creating a safer space your your mind and bodies, please let us know. We will always work to do better for YOU. Need help resources? Click the link in our bio for ways to get involved.
4. Renowned LA
Renowned LA dropped the Heroes Of Blackness Tee where a 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Black Lives Matter Foundation, The George Floyd Foundation, and Reclaim The Block
5. Misha Nonoo
The brand posted on their Instagram page: “As immediate steps, we are donating 10% of our sales to The Loveland Foundation – a non-profit and woman-led organization that provides therapy services for black women and girls.”
The foundation of the Misha Nonoo brand has always been community. We have striven to include, represent and build a full and diverse representation of women. Whilst I understand that we will never understand, the events of the past week have thrown into stark contrast the world of equality we seek and the reality we live in. Henceforth, you have our commitment to learning and actively pursuing the role we as a brand, a team and individuals play in the fight for equality and anti-racism. As immediate steps, we are donating 10% of our sales to The Loveland Foundation – a non-profit and woman-led organization that provides therapy services for black women and girls. We have also begun an ongoing conversation internally about how we might create more opportunities within and around our business for people of color. We invite you to join this conversation; to help us identify, showcase and celebrate these women. I am personally heartbroken by these events and I am fully committed to our anti-racist stance and will continue to pursue new ways to educate myself and to advocate for equality.
6. Alexander Wang
Wang pledged the following via Instagram: “Alexander Wang will be launching an initiative to mentor future generations of black professionals, in the fashion industry and beyond, creating opportunities for those impacted by systemic racism and wealth inequality. We will also be making donations to the following organizations: @naacp_ldf, @tmcf_hbcu, @mpjinstitute, @blklivesmatter.”
American culture is black culture. We are nothing without black lives. To the black community, we hear you. We stand with you. We know we can do more. alexanderwang will be launching an initiative to mentor future generations of black professionals, in the fashion industry and beyond, creating opportunities for those impacted by systemic racism and wealth inequality. We will also be making donations to the following organizations: @naacp_ldf @tmcf_hbcu @mpjinstitute @blklivesmatter The black community has supported and directly influenced alexanderwang since day one. Now, more than ever, we are committed to supporting you in the dismantling of white supremacy and systemic racism. Black Lives Matter.
7. GANNI
The brand posted “Our company and founders will be donating $100,000 across the below organizations, in support of the fight to end racial injustice, @blklivesmatter, @naacp, @aclu_nationwide.“
At GANNI, we stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. As we’ve been researching and educating ourselves, our silence—born out of the fear of saying the wrong thing—has gone on for too long. Today, our company and founders will be donating $100,000 across the below organisations, in support of the fight to end racial injustice. @blklivesmatter @naacp @aclu_nationwide We know this is not enough—we must continue to listen, research, and educate ourselves about systematic injustice and state sanctioned violence against Black people globally. We have a lot of work to do, but we commit to doing better and commit to continued action. If you are thinking about making a purchase with GANNI this week, we ask you to consider donating to an anti-racism organization instead. Additionally, starting this week and each week moving forward, we will be commissioning work from the Black creative community to share on our platforms. If you are a Black creator that’s interested in collaborating with GANNI, please DM us. It’s a small start, but the change begins now. #BlackLivesMatter #NoJusticeNoPeace #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor
8. Nicole Miller
In support of the movement, the brand pledged to donate a portion of website sales to the NAACP for a week.
9. Alexander McQueen
The brand posted on their social media page to make donations to the NAACP and Campaign Zero.
Alexander McQueen and Kering stand in solidarity against racism. Too many Black lives have been lost in the fight for equality in America. We will not stand by silently. We acknowledge that words alone are not enough and want to contribute to organisations focused on combating systemic racism and ending police violence towards the Black community in the United States. Today, we are making a donation to: – The @naacp, which fights to eliminate race-based discrimination in the United States. – Campaign Zero, an organisation that aims to reduce police violence in the United States. We will continue to develop initiatives and internal programs to foster respect, equality and fairness, recognising that it is a journey and we are committed to continuously doing the work.
