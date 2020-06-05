Daily Media: 14 Moves to Know from Tag Heuer to Paper

Here’s the breakdown of this week’s hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Frédéric Arnault is now CEO at Tag Heuer.

2. Stéphane Bianchi has been named chief executive of the LVMH watches and jewelry division, tasked with overseeing Chaumet, Fred, Tag Heuer, Zenith and Hublot.

3. Daniel Grieder has stepped down as chief executive of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe. He will be succeeded by Martijn Hagman. Grieder is rumored to be in talks with Hugo Boss to be their new CEO.

4. Michael Love Michael, culture editor at Paper, has left the company.

5. Lauren Junge is now Public Relations Account Director at Hudson Rouge, overseeing Lincoln.

6. Analise Guarino has been promoted to senior account executive at CMM.

7. Sally Phelps was promoted from a junior Manager to a manager, in the company’s influencer division at Shadow.

Plus!

8. The Hinton Group is now representing Slow Factory.

9. Purple PR are now representing Equiano Rum.

10. Karla Otto New York are now representing 15 Percent Pledge.

11. Irissa Michele PR is now representing the #PullUpOrShutUp campaign by UOMA Beauty founder Sharon Chuter.

12. Elyse Koenig is now representing RE:ERTH.

13. Autumn Communications is now representing Bare Minerals.

14. Sandrine Charles Consulting is now representing Common Ace, Bobblehaus and Flan.

TGIF NEWS!

Unemployment is down in the U.S. Full story: CNBC

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.