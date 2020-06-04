Beauty Brands Supporting The BLM Movement

A slew of beauty companies announced various donations and initiatives in support of the Black Lives Movement. In fact, there’s so many we will be featuring them on our site all this week. Here’s the second round of charitable brands – I to P – and what they’re doing to contribute to the cause.

I Dew Care: The skin care line has donated to Minnesota Freedom Fund and is encouraging others to follow suit. “Take ACTION. Educate yourself. Speak up. Sign petitions. Retweet. Donate, if you have the means. MANIFEST CHANGE.”⁣

Ilia: On Sunday the makeup brand posted, “In order to see change, we have to be part of the change. Little by little, a little becomes a lot.” The makeup company donated $50,000 total to Black Lives Matter and the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Innisfree USA: The Korean beauty brand’s U.S. division made donations to the ACLU and to Minnesota Freedom Fund, saying, “It’s not okay to tolerate racism, and we all have a part in humanity to influence positive change.”



Kaja: Donating an undisclosed amount to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, the brand encouraged its followers to also make donations and included links to direct them to sources.

Kiramoon: The skin care line donated all proceeds from sales of its Magic Pouch made from May 29 through June 1 to the George Floyd Memorial Fund. On their Instagram account they also asked followers to text FLOYD to 55156 to sign a petition to demand justice via Color of Change.

Kosas: Pledging $20,000 total to Black Lives Matter and Color of Change, the brand said, “We will not be silent. We stand in solidarity with all those fighting against social injustice.” The brand’s Instagram account also listed other organizations where people could sign petitions in support of the movement.



Kristin Ess: In additions to highlighting black-owned beauty business on the company’s platform, the hair care brand is donating undisclosed amounts to Black Girls Code, Spelman College and The Innocence Project. “I couldn’t just throw up a post of George Floyd and make a call and sign a petition and then 🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼? While those things are helpful and it IS important to do that, it’s not enough from us anymore.” The founder went on to list several ways in which she would personally act and asked that others follow.

Makeup Revolution: Saying, “It’s not OK. It’s never OK,” the beauty brand made a $10,000 donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Marc Jacobs Beauty: An undisclosed amount was donated to Black Lives Matter. “Our hearts are breaking for our friends, followers, families, coworkers and fellow humans affected by racial inequality and injustice. As a brand, we stand in solidarity against racism and are taking action by donating to the Black Lives Matter movement.” The designer has also been posting about the movement on his personal account.

Maybelline New York: The company is donating an undisclosed amount to the NAACP. On its Instagram account it stated, “At Maybelline we believe in inclusivity, equality and justice for all…Together we can make change happen.”



Nails Inc.: For the entire month of June, the company will be donating 100% of their US profits to Black Lives Matter. “We are incredibly proud to work with hugely inspirational talent from the black community. We see you, and we stand with you.”

Necessaire: The brand usually shares a “self-care reminder” every Sunday. The most recent was from Angela Davis: “In a racist society, it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist.” Necessaire pledged to donate $10,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund.

Noto Botanics: While already donating a portion of proceeds from its Agender Oil to non-profit organizations every month; the June proceeds are being sent to Reclaim the Block, the Minnesota Freedom Fund, the George Floyd Memorial Fund and Project Q.

NYX Professional Makeup: The beauty line will be making donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and Black Lives Matter. “..and we’re not okay. We stand with our Black community.”



Ole Henriksen: “We all deserve love, respect and safety—no matter our race, gender, sexual orientation or religion.” The founder of the eponymous skin care brand made a video announcing that the company would donate to Black Lives Matter on Instagram.

Orosa: In addition to its donations to Reclaim the Block, Black Visions Collective and the George Floyd Memorial Fund, the nail company also shared information on each organization for its followers. It also encouraged everyone to support black-owned brands.



Paula’s Choice: The company announced that its initial donation of $10,000 to Color of Change is only the beginning. “This is just a start; we are dedicated to doing the ongoing work required to actively impact change in our community.”

Pattern: “We cannot & will not stand idly by while another Black life is senselessly lost.” Tracee Ellis Ross’s hair care line is donating an undisclosed amount to Black Lives Matter, the NAACP, Color of Change and the Equal Justice Initiative.

Peach and Lily: Founder and CEO Alicia Yoon said that the skincare brand would be donating to the ALCU adding, “Some might wonder, “why should a beauty brand speak up about social issues?” To us, a business is not distinct from society.”

Pixi Beauty: On Monday the skincare brand announced a donation to Color of Change saying, “What affects one impacts everyone, whether directly or indirectly, and we stand alongside those fighting against injustice and racial discrimination.”



