More Fashion Brands Showing Support Towards the BLM Movement

More and more fashion and beauty brands have come forward to show support towards the BLM movement by making donations to various organizations and taking initiatives to bring about change. This month we’re highlighting these brands and their efforts.

1. Rafi Nova

Fashion brand Rafi Nova, is making face masks in the wake of Covid-19. They have released a mask on their site where 100% of the proceeds are donated to the ACLU and NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Education Fund

2. Livin Cool

This apparel brand has just released its new Gradient Collection and is donating 100% of profits to the Color Of Change Organization.

3. Pretty Little Thing

On June 1st, the brand PrettyLittleThing launched their collection with Saweetie , and have pledged that 100% of proceeds will be donated to Black Lives Matter.



4. Prabal Gurung

The brand announced on their Instagram page, “In support of the Black Lives Matter movement and in partnership with The Bailproject, Prabal Gurung will be donating 100% OF NET PROCEEDS from the limited edition re-release of its signature STRONGER IN COLOUR hoodies and t-shirts to @bailproject.”

5. RicherPoorer

The clothing brand showing solidarity towards the movement pledged to donate $20,000 between the two organisations Equal Justice Initiative and Black Futures Lab.

6. Enavant Active

The activewear brand will be donating 50% of proceeds from all sales on enavantactive.com throughout the week, in an effort to support the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

7. Fashion Nova

As posted on their Instagram page on June 3rd 2020, Fashion Nova Cares announced their pledge of $1M in donations for community resources and activism, awareness campaigns and other initiatives to help in the fight for racial equality and opportunity

8. Fabletics

Activewear brand posted on their Instagram page “Fabletics is donating $50,000 to support the ACLU in its fight for racial justice and immediate change.”

