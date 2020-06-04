More Fashion Brands Showing Support Towards the BLM Movement

More and more fashion and beauty brands have come forward to show support towards the BLM movement by making donations to various organizations and taking initiatives to bring about change. This month we’re highlighting these brands and their efforts.
1. Rafi Nova
Fashion brand Rafi Nova, is making face masks in the wake of Covid-19. They have released a mask on their site where 100% of the proceeds are donated to the ACLU and NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Education Fund
2. Livin Cool
This apparel brand has just released its new Gradient Collection and is donating 100% of profits to the Color Of Change Organization.
3. Pretty Little Thing
On June 1st, the brand PrettyLittleThing launched their collection with Saweetie , and have pledged that 100% of proceeds will be donated to Black Lives Matter.
Like so many around the world we have been shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of George Floyd and we send our love and prayers to all of those affected. We believe that every voice has a right to be heard and we stand with everyone fighting for justice and equality. Today we will be standing with @Saweetie as we launch At Home with Saweetie and in light of recent events we’ll be donating the entire proceeds from this collection to Black Lives Matter. To learn more about the valuable work they do visit: blacklivesmatter.com #blacklivesmatter
4. Prabal Gurung
The brand announced on their Instagram page, “In support of the Black Lives Matter movement and in partnership with The Bailproject, Prabal Gurung will be donating 100% OF NET PROCEEDS from the limited edition re-release of its signature STRONGER IN COLOUR hoodies and t-shirts to @bailproject.”
In support of the Black Lives Matter movement and in partnership with @bailproject , Prabal Gurung will be donating 100% OF NET PROCEEDS from the limited edition re-release of its signature STRONGER IN COLOUR hoodies and t-shirts to @bailproject , an organization dedicated to the liberation of Black lives from systemic, economic, political, and institutional oppression by combating mass incarceration and pretrial injustices. Prabal Gurung stands in solidarity with, and in support of Black lives everywhere – and all those who are committed to combatting racism, oppression, inequality, and injustice. We have posted, donated, signed petitions, marched in protests, spoken on panels, and shared important resources – but this didn’t feel like enough. This is just one additional step, and we know there is still more we can do. Prabal Gurung’s longtime ethos STRONGER IN COLOUR is the dream of a vibrant world of diverse culture and beauty, that turns on an axis of equality and achieves progress through unity. This ideal feels important as ever, as we currently face not only a global pandemic, but the crisis of humanity that is the systemic racism and structural inequity in the United States of America. For too long, Black communities have been marginalized through racist policing and imprisonment, pretrial injustice, police brutality, cuts from state and federal funds, resources being stripped from them, unequal pay that contributing to socio-economic inequality, relaxed environmental regulations in their neighborhoods, and unfair hiring practices. This list goes on and it must end. These issues have always been vitally important, but as we walk through the streets alongside protests, and unified chants for justice are heard around the world, it feels as though we are on the precipice of true change as this movement barrels forward. STRONGER IN COLOUR hoodies and t-shirts are available now (link in bio) from June 3rd – June 15th. We have chosen not to hashtag this post to preserve that space on your feed for critical information to the Black Lives Matter movement.
5. RicherPoorer
The clothing brand showing solidarity towards the movement pledged to donate $20,000 between the two organisations Equal Justice Initiative and Black Futures Lab.
6. Enavant Active
The activewear brand will be donating 50% of proceeds from all sales on enavantactive.com throughout the week, in an effort to support the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
We, at Enavant, stand against injustice and racism. We stand in solidarity for George Floyd and his family. To the black members of our community: We stand with you until there is more equality, more hope, more humanity, more compassion, more acceptance, and more love. 50% of all proceeds from this week’s ENVT sales will go to supporting a BIPOC organization. Here’s how you can show support through donations to: @blklivesmatter @colorofchange @mnfreedomfund
7. Fashion Nova
As posted on their Instagram page on June 3rd 2020, Fashion Nova Cares announced their pledge of $1M in donations for community resources and activism, awareness campaigns and other initiatives to help in the fight for racial equality and opportunity
Last Friday we announced that we were working on a plan to support the #blacklivesmatter movement. We have spent the past four days since then working with black community leaders, influencers and ambassadors to develop a plan. Today, Fashion Nova Cares announces our dedication to ongoing action. We are pledging to spend $1 million dollars throughout 2020 in donations for community resources and activism, awareness campaigns and other initiatives to help in the fight for racial equality and opportunity. To start, we will donate to organizations fighting for change: @BLKLivesMatter, @NAACP Legal and Education Fund and @YourRightsCamp. We will continue to update you as we make progress in supporting additional organizations and initiatives on our @fashionnovacares page. Fashion Nova Cares was launched to give back and make our world better. As always, we appreciate hearing directly from the community and about how together we can make a difference. For more information visit the link in bio. Our voices will rise as we proceed with action. #FashionNovaCares #BlackLivesMatter
8. Fabletics
Activewear brand posted on their Instagram page “Fabletics is donating $50,000 to support the ACLU in its fight for racial justice and immediate change.”
