Farfetch Joins Forces With The Folklore To Highlight Emerging Black Designers

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
Ready to discover some new names in fashion? Luxury e-commerce platform Farfetch has teamed up with popular NYC-based concept store The Folklore to introduce 10 new designers from Africa and the diaspora.

The brands include Nigeria-based Andrea Iyamah, Clan, Fruché, Lisa Folawiyo, Onalaja, Orange Culture, and Tokyo James, and New York-based William Okpo, EDAS, and Third Crown. To celebrate the launch, The Folklore shot an editorial and short film in Lagos, Nigeria’s emerging fashion capital, to shine a light on looks from the drop. The editorial was photographed by Nigerian photographer Stephen Tayo and produced by The Folklore’s digital producer, Raven Irabor.

 

Going forward, The Folklore founder and CEO Amira Rasool is also devoted to helping Farfetch increase the number of Black-owned boutique owners that sell through the platform.

See below for top picks from the offering:

