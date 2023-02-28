A Spy Among Friends NYC Premiere, Casablanca x Caviar Kaspia, Kate Spade’s New Campaign, A TikTok Agency Under Fire, Plus! Who’s Actually ‘Influencing’ Us?

Damian Lewis, Claire Danes, Sienna Miller, and more celebrate A Spy Among Friends

Actors stepped out last night for the New York premiere of gripping cold war drama A Spy Among Friends, which was hosted by MGM+ and The Cinema Society at the Crosby Street Hotel. Based on a true story, the film stars Damian Lewis and Stephen Kunken, who were in attendance for the evening, as well as Guy Pearce, Anna Maxwell Martin, and Jennifer Marsala. Also joining Lewis and Kunken at the screening were creator/executive producer Alex Carey and director/executive producer Nick Murphy. Making for a Homeland reunion, Lewis’ pal and former co-star Claire Danes turned up to support, along with an industry-heavy crowd including Sienna Miller, Alessandro Nivola, Tom Sturridge, Andrew Ross Sorkin, Danny Strong, Neil Burger, Gina Gershon, Alexandra Richards, Tiler Peck, Sam Vartholomeos, Lewis’ Billions cast members Kelly AuCoin, Jack Gilpin, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, MGM+’s Michael Wright, Daniel Benedict and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.

Casablanca and Caviar Kaspia team up for a ten-piece capsule collection

Paris-born hotspot Caviar Kaspia might have just opened its doors in NYC, but you can enjoy its latest offering wherever you are. The buzzy restaurant concept has partnered with equally hot-and-happening clothin brand Casablanca. The partnership sees a ten-piece offering of ready to wear, accessories, and, of course, caviar, dreamy up between creative director Charaf Tajer and Ramon Mac-Crohon, CEO of the Kaspia Group. Priced between $25-$945, the collection includes Casablanca’s signature silk shirts now featuring iconography and branding inspired by the Caviar Kaspia flagships in Paris, Dubai, Sao Paulo, St. Tropez, LA, London, and New York, as well as soft jersey aprés-sport pieces, a baseball cap, and more with both distinctive brand logos. For the foodies in our midst, there’s also a mother-of-pearl spoon in an embroidered pouch, and an irresistible tin of Caviar Impérial Baeri. The collection is available online from March 2.

Nordstrom and The Folklore Group partner to bring more diversity to the retailer

As part of their diversity and inclusion commitment, Nordstrom is readying to welcome eve more Black-owned and diverse founder brands to its stores across the country. The Seattle-based retailer has joined forces with The Folklore Group, and will utilize the first-of-its-kind e-commerce tool, The Folklore Connect platform, to identify and engage with fashion and lifestyle brand with founders who are Black, Latinx, Asian, or from various other backgrounds. As part of the partnership, Nordstrom will also invite its brand partners to join The Folklore Connect for increased visibility with others in the industry. To date, Nordstrom is one of the largest retailers to partner with The Folklore Group, which launched in 2018 with a mission to empower, nurture, spotlight, and advance diverse brands. The Folklore Connect platform followed in 2022 to provide software for its brands to manage and scale their wholesale businesses and retailers. It also includes a marketplace for retailers and consumers to discover and shop these brands—of which there are currently more than 100. The initiative is Nordstrom’s latest step in its 2020 pledge to deliver $500 million in retail sales to BIPOC-owned brands by 2025. (Nordstrom also signed up to Aurora James’ Fifteen Percent Pledge back in 2021.) In 2022, Nordstrom made progress toward these goals by reaching $247 million in retail sales, and today, its customers can shop more than 250 brands in Black- and Latinx-owned and founded categories. Read more about the announcement right here.

Launchmetrics reveals influencers who generated the most media impact value for brands during NYFW

No tea, no shade—but are all influencers actually influencing? Luckily, the likes of Launchmetrics are here to make it easier for brands and social media users to understand when content creators are moving the needle. The software company and brand performance tool has shared the top influencers who offered the greatest return to brands in media impact value (MIV) during New York Fashion Week earlier this month. In top place, Meredith Duxbury generated $2.1 in MIV across 25 placements. German street style star Leonie Hanne generated $883K in MIV across 36 placements. Brazilian influencer Malu Borges generated $763K in MIV with 9 placements, while fellow Brazil-native Thassia Naves generated $668K in MIV across 25 placements. Tatyana Joseph reportedly generated $723K in MIV across 13 placements. New York-based Kate Bartlett made an impressive $601K in MIV across 11 placements, while Serbian influencer Tamara Kalinic generated $357K in MIV across 10 placements. For more, see here.

kate spade new york launches Spring ’23 campaign

Feast your eyes on the latest from kate spade new york. The brand has shared its Spring ’23 campaign as it readies to celebrate its milestone 30th anniversary. The campaign takes the form of a series of short stories that center around the theme of adventure and embracing the unexpected (aka: New York living!) as you go about your day. However, it’s not just the brand’s home of New York that’s used as a backdrop, with stories coming to life across a variety of imagined scenarios and landscapes. The new season collection, brimming with fresh prints, patterns, and hues, is available now in-store and online. See the campaign, below:

Creators accuse TikTok talent agency for witholding their money

Two dozen influencers and content creators have accused the Carter Agency of misleading them and not paying them money for brand deals they have already executed. Speaking to the New York Times, multiple individuals shared how the Carter Agency and its founder owe them collectively hundreds of thousands of dollars, providing documents to the publication to corroborate their claims. Creators also allege that the Carter Agency claimed to represent them to brands, when in some instances they did not, as a way to legitimatize the business. The Times attempted to contact the Carter Agency through emails, texts and phone calls for a response to these accusations, but the agency did not respond. Domenica Comai, an LA-based creator who worked with the agency for more than a year, said she thought founder Josh Popkin “was mainly targeting Black people, people of color, and I think, in general, maybe also people that were more vulnerable.” Read the story here.

