It’s Cold Outside, But Carolina K’s SS ’21 Collection Is A Reminder That Summer Will Come

Need a distraction from the gloomy Monday-ness outside your window? Allow Carolina K’s latest collection—and her CFDA Runway360 debut—to brighten up your day.

This time around, the ethically-minded designer paid tribute to female energy, and the movement and leisure they are in need of right now, by showcasing her SS ’21 offering via an interpretive dance by Bo Bay. As always, creative director Carolina Kleinman had the kind of color and print that transports you to a sunnier, happier place front of mind. This offering, which includes everything from boho-leaning robes to luxe lounge sets, also includes handcrafted jewelry which kept her occupied and creative during quarantine.

The collection also nods to the beauty and restorative effects of ocean life—mark our words, shells look set to be a major print of Spring Summer ’21. And speaking of paying homage to the ocean and the environment in general, ethical and recycled materials were used across swimwear and other categories.

See the joyous SS ’21 collection below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.