Inside The Hautest Parties Of Paris Fashion Week

Parties, parties, parties! Who’s out?! The Paris Fashion Week edition…

Kaia Gerber and Marta Ortega Pérez celebrate the KAIA X ZARA collection

Chicettes and household name models galore gathered at a private residence built by Kenzo Takada and recently renovated by Kengo Kuma last night, to nod to Kaia Gerber’s debut collaboration with ZARA. Toasting to the supermodel’s 30-piece collection of refined and elegant pieces, which is available worldwide from tomorrow, were Nora Attal, Michel Gaubert, Camille Bidault Waddington, Karl Templer, Elizabeth Von Guttman, Karlie Kloss, Derek Blasberg, Kiki Willems, Julia Nobis, Pieter Mulier, Eva Chen, Eve Jobs, Remo Ruffini, Rianne van Rompaey, Emmanuelle Alt, Suzanne Koller, Julie de Libran, Louise Trotter, Elie Top, and Mikael Jansson.

Images: Courtesy

VIPs flock to Roger Vivier’s Spring Summer ’23 presentation

Gherardo Felloni was joined to fête his latest offering by a whole host of stylish stars. Titled In the Heart of a Visionary Dream, the presentation highlighted the upcoming season’s ode to the eponymous founder and Felloni’s sartorial response to what the founder would do were he alive in today’s fast-paced world. Those in attendance eagerly posed in front of a life-size wooden shoe sculpture—harking back to one that was made for a retrospective on Vivier’s creations back in 1987—and toured through six different rooms themed after the maison’s most instantly-recognizable classics like the Belle Vivier. Among those enjoying the footwear and fantasy were Halle Bailey, Kiernan Shipka, Emilia Jones, Camille Razat, Joan Smalls, Ashley Park, India Amarteifio, Coco Rocha, Maye Musk, Marianna Hewitt, Chriselle Lim, Paola Alberdi, Claire Rose, Gala Gonzalez, Samantha Angelo, and Mary Leest.

Images: Courtesy

Hailey Bieber, Christine Centenera & Josh Goot celebrate Hailey Bieber x Wardrobe.NYC

Hailey Bieber’s style is revered the world over, as is that of Christine Centenera—so it’s no surprise that the celebration of their new collab was one of the hottest invites in town. The duo, alongside Josh Goot, launched the Hailey Bieber x Wardrobe.NYC collection over a private dinner at Caviar Kaspia in partnership with Belvedere Vodka. Guests included Bella Hadid and beau Marc Kalman, Adwoa Aboah, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Precious Lee, Iris Law, Paloma Elsesser, Joan Smalls, Fai Khadra, Jordan Barrett, Devon Carlson, Justine Skye, Stassie Karanikolaou, Elsa Hosk, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Adut Akech, Alton Mason, Justin O’Shea, Mayowa Nicholas, Jordan Daniels, Tyrell Hampton, Fanny Bourdette-Donon, Sabrina Elba, Tina Kunakey, Vittoria Ceretti, Inez van Lambsweerde, Vinoodh Matadin, Juergen Teller, Dovile Drizyte Teller, Haider Ackermann, Derek Blasberg, Kristina O’Neill, Magnus Berger, Samira Nasr, Laura Brown, Jo Ellison, Isabelle Kountoure, Caroline Issa, Patrick Li, Gaia Repossi, Lindsay Peoples, Roopal Patel, Tiffany Hsu, Pernille Teisbæk, Nicole Warne, Camille Charriere, Amina Muaddi, Jahleel Weaver, Luiz Mattos, Honey Dijon, Anok Yai, Isamaya Ffrench, Yasmin Sewell, Kym Ellery, Bryan Yambao, Steven Klein, Aimee Song, Alex Carl, Michael Braun, Dion Lee, Diplo, Younes Bendjima, and others.

Images: BFA

LaQuan Smitha and FLANNELS bring together a glam group

LaQuan Smith was joined by his girl gang and industry insiders to toast to his line being welcomed on board by British retailer FLANNELS. Smith and FLANNELS hosted a dinner and after party at Lapérouse, with sounds by DJ Hasani. Among the guestlist were plenty of the Queens-born muses, including Christine Quinn, Christina Milian, Jourdan Dunn, Alva Claire, Paloma Elsesser, Chiara Sampaio, Nadine Leopold, Ikram Abdi, Olivia Neill, and more.

Images: Getty

An evening with GIABORGHINI

FWRD and Pernille Teisbaek, creative consultant at celebrity-adored footwear brand GIABORGHINI, hosted a chic dinner with fashion friends at Café Lapérouse. Among those who joined for the evening were Barbara Borghini, Elsa Hosk, Leonie Hanne, Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, Marianna Hewitt, Isabella Grutman, Kelsey Merritt, Morgan Stewart, Cindy Bruna, Alex Carl, Lindsay Peoples, and more.

Images: BFA

Jawara hosts cocktails in honor of Farfetch Beauty

The likes of Carlos Nazario, Law Roach, Tyler Mitchell, Paloma Elsesser, Justine Skye, Aweng Chuol, Fai Khadra, and more joined Jawara, Farfetch Beauty Global Collective member and hair guru, for a cocktail soirée at the temporary PFW event space, ‘Farfetch House.’ The event sought to bring together beauty industry professionals, designers, models and musicians—who came for the cocktails and stayed for the veal tartare and butternut squash. Dèlicieux!

Images: Getty

