I Guess It’s Time To Think About Fall/Winter Coat Trends Now

by Freya Drohan
Isabelle Marant, MONSE

So long, summer: we barely had a chance to bid you adieu. As the mercury quickly continues to drop on the East Coast, it’s—somehow—time to cast an eye to this season’s outerwear trends. Here are some runway moments that have us click, click, clicking must-have coats into our online carts.

Caped Crusader

Inspiration: Etro, Valentino, Michael Kors Collection (below)

Michael Kors FW ’20 (courtesy)

Shop:

Double Breasted Wool-Blend Cape Coat, $178, express.com

Paisley Print Nylon Cloak, $1,510, etro.com

Embroidered Western Cape, $399, ralphlauren.com

Trench—with a Twist

Inspiration: Monse, Gabriela Hearst (below)

Gabriela Hearst FW ’20 (courtesy)

Shop:

Masami Leather Trench, $1,775, goldengoose.com

Colorblock Trench Coat, $289, thefrankieshop.com 

Monse Deconstructed Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat, $2,390, modaoperandi.com

Mother of Pearl Belted Double-breasted Checked Coat, $900, netaporter.com

JW Anderson Open-sleeve Cape Trench Coat, $2,050, farfetch.com

Teddy Bear 

Inspiration: Max Mara, Stella McCartney, Isabelle Marant (below) 

Isabelle Marant FW ’20 (courtesy)

Shop:

STAND STUDIO Long Sleeve Faux-shearling Coat, $476, farfetch.com

Teddy Beat Icon Coat, $3,690, maxmara.com

Reversible Shearling Coat, $1,595, overland.com

Leather Coats, Matrix-style 

Inspiration: Fendi, Marni, David Koma, Hermés, Khaite, Versace, Alexander McQueen (below) 

Alexander McQueen FW ’20 (courtesy)

Shop:

Bottega Veneta Pink Leather Trench Coat, $9,450, netaporter.com 

Limited Edition Faux Leather Coat, $149, zara.com

Sporty Leather Trench, $1,800, coach.com

XL Puffers

Inspiration: Moncler x Richard Quinn, Rick Owens (below)

Rick Owens FW ’20 (courtesy)

Shop:

The Super Puff Long, $350, aritzia.com

Kangol x H&M Long Puffer Coat, $59.99, hm.com

SEA Quilted Vegan Leather Coat, $695, modaoperandi.com

Tech Down Oversize Coat, $525, ganni.com

