I Guess It’s Time To Think About Fall/Winter Coat Trends Now

So long, summer: we barely had a chance to bid you adieu. As the mercury quickly continues to drop on the East Coast, it’s—somehow—time to cast an eye to this season’s outerwear trends. Here are some runway moments that have us click, click, clicking must-have coats into our online carts.
Caped Crusader
Inspiration: Etro, Valentino, Michael Kors Collection (below)
Shop:
Double Breasted Wool-Blend Cape Coat, $178, express.com
Paisley Print Nylon Cloak, $1,510, etro.com
Embroidered Western Cape, $399, ralphlauren.com
Trench—with a Twist
Inspiration: Monse, Gabriela Hearst (below)
Shop:
Masami Leather Trench, $1,775, goldengoose.com
Colorblock Trench Coat, $289, thefrankieshop.com
Monse Deconstructed Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat, $2,390, modaoperandi.com
Mother of Pearl Belted Double-breasted Checked Coat, $900, netaporter.com
JW Anderson Open-sleeve Cape Trench Coat, $2,050, farfetch.com
Teddy Bear
Inspiration: Max Mara, Stella McCartney, Isabelle Marant (below)
Shop:
STAND STUDIO Long Sleeve Faux-shearling Coat, $476, farfetch.com
Teddy Beat Icon Coat, $3,690, maxmara.com
Reversible Shearling Coat, $1,595, overland.com
Leather Coats, Matrix-style
Inspiration: Fendi, Marni, David Koma, Hermés, Khaite, Versace, Alexander McQueen (below)
Shop:
Bottega Veneta Pink Leather Trench Coat, $9,450, netaporter.com
Limited Edition Faux Leather Coat, $149, zara.com
Sporty Leather Trench, $1,800, coach.com
XL Puffers
Inspiration: Moncler x Richard Quinn, Rick Owens (below)
Shop:
The Super Puff Long, $350, aritzia.com
Kangol x H&M Long Puffer Coat, $59.99, hm.com
SEA Quilted Vegan Leather Coat, $695, modaoperandi.com
Tech Down Oversize Coat, $525, ganni.com
