Beauty Made in Italy Spotlight: Perlier

Skin care brand Perlier’s commitment to scientific research, fine packaging design, and a beautiful selection of fragrances has lead to its continued success over the past 80 years. Always maintaining the highest quality ingredients, its products ensure that clients see clinically tested results. CEO, Elisa Giraudi fills us in on what makes it an ongoing success and its hopes for the future as it sets its sights on the US market thanks to some help from Beauty Made in Italy.



Tell us about how the company was created.

My father bought the brand Perlier more than 40 years ago with a clear vision in mind: create the first cosmetic brand based on pure active ingredients found in nature, blended with the latest scientific discovery, creating a marriage between pleasure and luxury.

The formulas have been used for generations; why do you think that is?

Our dedicated team of chemists, pharmacists, scientists, and agricultural specialists are committed to developing the best conceivable skincare products, and the most powerful natural products that science can deliver. At Perlier, we commit our time and dedication into our production process to ensure each and every one of our products embody Perlier’s mission.

Are you determined to stay based in La Cariganana?

La Carignana is the company’s own Biological Research Center, located in the outskirts of Turin and the home to Perlier’s 150 acres of pesticide and insecticide-free land, where Perlier cultivates its ingredients from fresh flowers, healthy plants, and honey. Dating back to 1300, La Carignana was the most advanced linen manufacturing facility for the paper. In 1620 it became the royal hunting lodge for the Savoia Royal Family. La Carignana is an endless source of inspiration for us, full of culture, history, nature, and represents an invaluable asset for our company.

Are you launching anything new?

A lot of exciting new products! HEMP is a new collection we just launched based on pure cold-pressed organic HEMP oil. Hemp seed oil is a skincare super weapon! It has a comedogenic rating of zero, which means it cannot clog your pores, and it contains a ton of omega fats and antioxidants, making it a perfect age-defying moisturizer. For 2021 we are working on a new active ingredient that protects the skin from the harmful artificial blue light we are all exposed to every day.

What are some ingredients in your products that can only be found in Italy?

The Golden Almond Collection has Sicily’s unique Avola’s Pizzuta almond. Known as the queen of almonds, it is one of the finest varieties used in the confectionery and sugarcoating industry. The production is restricted to the region of Sicily, more specifically to the provinces of Siracusa and Ragusa, the sunniest in Italy. The Pizzuta almond acts as a true “integrator” of vitamins, mineral salts, and omega-3 to help restore a youthful look to the skin. The Imperial Honey Collection combines honey from Sicilian black bees with pure royal jelly. Sicilian black bee honey is an Italian slow food presidium, making it one of the most valuable and rare. It’s 10 times richer in antioxidants, a true youth recipe. And the black bee is almost extinct, so we collect our honey exclusively from a small apiary in Sicily. To guarantee that Sicily’s black bees can stay pure, the reproduction of queen bees takes place on the Sicilian islands of Alicudi, Filicudi, and Vulcano. There are no other bees on these islands and it is, therefore, possible to assure pure reproduction.

Is everything sourced from Italy?

We focus on Italian ingredients, but we always source just the best natural ingredients. For our Argan oil for example we chose the world’s most precious, 100 percent certified organic oil, harvested in the heart of Africa, where hundred-year-old trees flourish in century-old fields.

Your site has a beauty advice section. What’s the best beauty advice you can offer?

It’s never too early or too late to take care of your skin, you are wearing it every day and it is worth investing in it!

What products should everyone have as a part of their beauty regime?

Our new HEMP oil, I personally can’t live without, and the Golden Almond Bi-Phase Oil.

What’s next for the company?

We want to implement a more sustainable business model, starting from using renewable energy at the production site and study environmentally friendly packaging.

