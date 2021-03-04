Interior design bible Architectural Digest has teamed up with Black Interior Designers Network (BIDN), yet again, to debut a sustainability-themed virtual show house. The next installment of last year’s inaugural Iconic Home project will have a focus on tackling climate change via interior design, and will enlist a brand new cast of talented Black designers. Elizabeth Graziolo, the founder and principal of NYC’s Yellow House Architects in New York City, has also joined as the architect of this year’s edition.

Architectural Digest originally embarked on a first-of-its-kind initiative with BIDN back in November 2020—marking the first time a national magazine joined forces with a Black-led interior design organization to produce this kind of experience. The collaboration brought together a team of 19 designers, and aimed to foster community and advocate for Black talent in the industry by way of the 15-room, 360-degree, shoppable Iconic Home virtual show house. According to AD, the week-long event brought in +114M social impressions and +1.2M IG Live event views.

The Iconic Home marked a proud moment in the interior publication’s century-long history, especially considering the long-awaited need for Black advocacy and representation in the industry. In a statement regarding the partnership’s importance, BIDN president Keia McSwain said, “We have diligently worked with Architectural Digest every step of the way to ensure that each decision, participant, and partner understands the need for both diversity and inclusivity, and openly celebrates Black design talent and works towards a more representative future.”

The pivot toward sustainability in all corners of life is nothing new—and it shouldn’t be. As the desire for a more sustainable future becomes stronger, so does the desire for sustainability in the home. And, in a time when environmental awareness and the urge for change are peaking, there’s no better time for such a decorative endeavor. And the best part? There’s room for both luxury and sustainability at the table.

The endeavor is scheduled to debut this summer. Keep your eyes peeled for more on the Architectural Digest and BIDN collaboration on their Instagram and website. We’re excited to see more!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.