Taylor Hill is lighting up our Instagram timelines in chic ETRO looks on the Cannes red carpet, but a little closer to home, the Architectural Digest team is bringing us right inside the model’s Tennessee abode.

The 25-year-old stars on the publication’s first-ever digital cover, letting readers peek behind the doors of her 1930s-era log cabin, near the trendy 12South neighborhood. The newly-engaged model reveals that she had been considering purchasing an apartment in Manhattan, until she fell in love with the charm of Music City. According to the publication, the 3,600-square-foot four-bedroom home was built by Hart Freeland Roberts, the architecture firm responsible for renovating iconic local buildings like the world-famous Ryman Auditorium and the Parthenon.

With an eclectic and approachable mix of new pieces from the likes of Pottery Barn, Costco, and Restoration Hardware mixed in with family heirlooms, vintage scores, and local finds, the interiors have a unique blend that’s true to Hill’s Colorado roots, as well as her cosmopolitan, jet-setting side. Naturally, lifestyle pieces by Ralph Lauren (whom Hill can regularly be seen fronting campaigns for) feature heavily too!

Of course, we were most intrigued to get a sense of what the style star’s closet looked like—and it didn’t disappoint. Hill joked that her current setup is more expansive than her entire New York City apartment (girl…….same.) Noting that she’s a “visual person,” she opted to display all of her wares in the open, even craftily fashioning a large tree trunk into a rail for her denim bar.

David Kaufman, global digital director of Architectural Digest said that Hill, who has 16 million followers on Instagram, was the perfect choice for AD’s first digital cover debut. “With her vibrant social media following—and low-key, casual-cool style—Hill makes an ideal profile for AD’s digital cover debut. Slated to appear quarterly, digital covers provide AD with another valuable platform to showcase the world’s leading design, lifestyle and home content,” he said.

See more on AD here.

